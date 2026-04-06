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What makes Lionel Messi the GOAT? Argentina & Inter Miami icon given 'unstoppable' billing by Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen
Verstappen identifies Messi's unique genius
Verstappen has never been shy about his admiration for elite performance, and the Dutchman believes Messi operates on a level that defies traditional defensive logic. Reflecting on the Inter Miami star’s legendary career, the 28-year-old Formula 1 driver noted that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner does not rely on the physical attributes that most modern players require to make an impact.
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Breathtaking World Cup moment
"He knows how to read the game," Verstappen said. "You see a lot of people, they need to run, they need to get in to score. He can score from wherever, whenever, and you think you can defend him, but you can't. You cannot stop him. He will score when he seizes the opportunity. You simply can't defend that."
To illustrate his point, Verstappen recalled one specific moment of magic from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During the heated quarter-final clash between Argentina and the Netherlands, Messi produced a sensational no-look through ball to set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal, a play that left the entire Dutch defence stranded. "The ball he played against Holland at the last World Cup, you can't defend that," Verstappen said of his country's defeat to a Messi-inspired Argentina.
Messi vs Ronaldo: The Verstappen verdict
In the long-standing debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Verstappen has previously refused to pick a definitive favorite, instead highlighting the distinct qualities that make both players great. While the four-time F1 champion acknowledges the former Barcelona man's superior natural ability, he holds equal respect for the incredible dedication and physique of the Portuguese legend.
"They are very different, so I can't choose," Verstappen previously claimed when asked to compare the two icons. "I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has worked incredibly hard and has stayed in unbelievable shape."
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The hunt for 1,000 career goals and World Cup question
As Messi continues to shine for club and country, questions about his longevity and a potential 1,000-goal milestone are mounting. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes that the magic figure is entirely possible if his captain remains motivated, stating in a recent interview: "He could reach 1,000 goals, we'll have to see how much longer he plays. The thing is, he has to want to keep going. I hope he does, because he's happy on the pitch and we all want to see him."
Scaloni is also highly optimistic about Messi leading Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, adding: "It will be a privilege if Leo decides to play in the World Cup. We all want him to enjoy it and we're helping him feel good. He wants the same as us, now he's more relaxed because he's already won a World Cup. His desire to be there and share it is there, we'll see what he decides to do and we'll support him."