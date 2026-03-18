Lautaro Martinez reveals homecoming 'dream' as Inter star attempts to 'convince' wife to return to Argentine giants

Tied to Inter until the summer of 2029, he also touched upon his immediate future with the Italian giants, clarifying his current commitment to the Nerazzurri. Martinez stated: "I still have three years left on my contract with Inter. I'd like to stay in top-level football for a long time. I feel good and I'm still young, but in the future, I'd like to show my children the love the Racing people have for me."

He also spoke warmly of his relationship with Diego Milito, the current president of Racing Club and a legendary figure who won the historic treble with Inter. Lautaro revealed: "Milito? I talk to him every week; he's always been there for me, even at the beginning of my career. He texted me after I got injured, and we talked about Racing, which isn't going well, but I sent him a message of support for the club."