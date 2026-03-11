La Penna returns to referee a month after Inter-Juventus: what happened

Federico La Penna returns to refereeing after being the protagonist of the most sensational VAR incident of the season: the double yellow card and subsequent sending off of Pierre Kalulu for simulation by Alessandro Bastoni in Inter 3-2 Juventus on 14 February. After a month on the sidelines due to that sensational oversight, which caused Kalulu to be sent off instead of Bastoni (who had also already been booked) and on which VAR, according to protocol, could not intervene, La Penna returns to refereeing in Serie A.
La Penna has been appointed to referee the match between Pisa and Cagliari, valid for the 29th day of Serie A, scheduled for Sunday 15 March at 3 p.m. The 'Bastoni case' ultimately cost La Penna a month on the sidelines.
PISA – CAGLIARI, the appointment
REFEREE: LA PENNA
ASSISTANTS: BERCIGLI – TRINCHIERI
IV: FOURNEAU
VAR: PATERNA
AVAR: CAMPLONE