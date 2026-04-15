Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
GFX Jude Bellingham Kylian Mbappe Vinicius JrGetty/GOAL
Muhammad Zaki

Jude Bellingham admits 'it can be difficult' connecting with Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid

J. Bellingham
Real Madrid
K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior
Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
LaLiga

Jude Bellingham has opened up on the tactical challenges of sharing the pitch with superstars Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid. Ahead of a season-defining Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, the England international admitted that finding a cohesive rhythm with two naturally left-sided attackers is not always straightforward.

  • Tactical problems for Madrid’s superstars

    Expectations reached fever pitch when Mbappe joined Vinicius Junior and Bellingham at the Bernabeu in 2024, but the on-field chemistry remains a work in progress. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's trip to the Allianz Arena, Bellingham was candid about the friction that comes with having so many high-profile attackers occupying similar spaces.

    "It's difficult, because I still feel like there've been many games where we've mixed really well," Bellingham said. "At times, it can be difficult with two naturally left-sided players [Mbappe and Vini]. It can be difficult when we're all on the same side. [Alvaro] Arbeloa's found a balance with me on the other side a bit more. We're fluid, we have freedom to move around, at times that can disorganise a bit, but with both of them, you have to trust in their ability... When things are right, hopefully like tomorrow. I've seen it before."

    • Advertisement
  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    An 'all-or-nothing' night in Munich

    Trailing 2-1 after the first leg at home, and sitting nine points behind Barcelona in La Liga following a disappointing draw with Girona, the Champions League is Madrid's last hope for silverware. Bellingham, who has endured an injury-hit campaign following shoulder surgery and hamstring issues, is well aware of the pressure surrounding the fixture.

    "We want to still be playing for something at the end of the season," the midfielder added. "It's hugely important for us, for the club... Obviously it's been a bit of a frustrating season for me, my first one like this, missing so many games with injury. Any loss in the Champions League feels like a disaster. Given the situation we're in, we understand tomorrow is a final. We have to see it as an all or nothing game."

  • Kompany dismisses the Madrid mythology

    While the Spanish giants lean on their history of European miracles, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is not buying into the hype. The Belgian coach questioned the mystical aura surrounding their Champions League comeback history, insisting that such narratives are not exclusive to the 15-time winners. "They are still among the best in Europe, [but] I don't see 'remontada stories' as unique. They are stories of other clubs, such as Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich," Kompany stated.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Arbeloa remains defiant despite pressure

    While Kompany is determined to strip away Madrid's European mystique, Alvaro Arbeloa is more than happy to lean directly into it. Despite facing increasing scrutiny after a run of three games without a win, the Blancos boss remains steadfast in his belief that the club's DNA will see them through. 

    "To begin with, we are Real Madrid," Arbeloa told reporters. "If there's a team that comes to this stadium to turn things around, it's us. If we won [the first leg], it wouldn't have been anything crazy. Their goalkeeper [Manuel Neuer] was the MVP."

    As the curtain prepares to rise on this make-or-break night at the Allianz Arena, Arbeloa's final message leaves no room for doubt about the camp's mentality. "We are capable of it. The Real Madrid coach believes, the players believe, and the club believes," he concluded. "There hasn't been a single fan I've met these past few days who doesn't believe we're going to win."

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA