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Jose Mourinho makes ‘99 per cent chance’ future prediction as the ‘Special One’ reveals when he will speak with Real Madrid amid stunning Santiago Bernabeu return rumours
Mourinho addresses Real Madrid links
Following Benfica's 3-1 victory over Estoril to close out their domestic campaign, Mourinho finally opened up about his future. Despite guiding the Eagles to an unbeaten league run, finishing third has left questions about his continuity, and the 'Special One' did little to quieten talk of a move to the Bernabeu. While he spoke fondly of his current squad, he confirmed that official contact with Los Blancos is imminent.
“I was happy every day at Benfica. I told that to the players tonight, that really, I was happy with them every day,” Mourinho said via Marca. However, he quickly transitioned to the elephant in the room, adding: “I haven’t heard anything from Real Madrid yet, but none of us are naive, and there are conversations between [my agent] Jorge [Mendes], the president, and the club’s management. I will personally speak to Real Madrid next week, and I’ll make my decision then. So far, there have only been talks between Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes, not with me.”
- AFP
The 99 per cent prediction
Despite the lure of a second stint in the Spanish capital, Mourinho insisted that staying in Portugal remains a very strong possibility. He pointed to a lucrative new deal on the table from Benfica president Rui Costa as a reason why he might stay put. The manager seems to be weighing his loyalty to the project at the Estadio da Luz against the prestige of returning to one of the biggest jobs in world football.
“There’s a 99 per cent chance I’ll stay at Benfica, because I have a contract with Benfica and, in addition to having a contract, I have a renewal offer that I haven’t seen yet, but my agent said it was an excellent offer,” the Portuguese manager claimed. Despite this prediction, he did not hide the fact that serious business is afoot, noting: “My agent has informed me that there could be a real & serious situation with Real Madrid, I am not denying that. But right now, I have not signed any contract with Real Madrid.”
Potential transfer raids and tactical plans
Should the move materialise, reports suggest Mourinho is already planning how to reshape the Real Madrid squad. One of the most shocking rumours involves a raid on his former club Manchester United for an England international currently starring in La Liga. Mourinho is reportedly keen to personally move for Marcus Rashford, potentially hijacking Barcelona’s attempts to make the winger’s loan deal permanent.
Beyond personnel, Mourinho has identified several systemic issues at the Bernabeu that he feels equipped to fix. Chief among these is a perceived lack of authority in the dressing room and a physical conditioning crisis that has plagued the squad. He reportedly intends to demand total commitment and would look to overhaul the club's pre-season and rotation policies to reduce the frequency of muscle injuries that have hampered the team over the last two campaigns.
The financial hurdles for Florentino Perez
While Perez is currently focused on internal club elections, the path to bringing Mourinho back involves significant financial obligations. Because the season has just ended, a specific window of opportunity has opened that would require Madrid to act fast if they wish to trigger his exit. Taking the manager away from Lisbon, however, will not be a free endeavour for the Spanish giants.
According to recent reports, prising of the coach away from the Benfica would require Madrid to pay a compensation fee of nearly €7 million to the Portuguese side. This figure was reportedly agreed upon as a protection for Benfica. With Mourinho set to meet with Madrid officials in the coming days, fans will not have to wait long to see if Perez is willing to green-light the deal and bring the 'Special One' back for a second act.