‘You cannot lose 8-2!’ - John Terry slams Chelsea for heavy Champions League exit to PSG

Chelsea lost 5-2 at Parc des Princes in the first leg of their tie and then slumped to a 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge in the return fixture. The 8-2 scoreline is Chelsea's worst ever aggregate defeat in the knockout stages of the Champions League and is expected to lead to plenty of soul-searching in west London. Manager Liam Rosenior admitted after the game he wanted his team to show more fight.

He told reporters: "100%. Six minutes in and another mistake that we make, it takes the wind out of our sails. I think the second goal he's hit from 25 yards in the top corner. When you go two goals down so early and five goals down on aggregate, it's a really, really difficult evening. We wanted to obviously put up more of a fight than what we did. Credit to PSG. Their possession play was really, really top in the game and over the two legs they deserve to go through."