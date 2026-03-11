Goal.com
Tom Maston

Chelsea player ratings vs PSG: Filip Jorgensen clangers leave battling Blues with Champions League mountain to climb as Liam Rosenior's lack of experience is brutally exposed

Errors from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen helped condemn Chelsea to a 5-2 loss in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. Goals from Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez looked to have earned the Blues a deserved draw in the French capital, only for Jorgensen to gift the ball to the defending champions on the edge of his own penalty area, which Vitinha took advantage of before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added two further late goals.

PSG took an early lead when the ball fell to Bradley Barcola inside the Chelsea penalty area, and he had the time to bring it down and lash a half-volley in off the crossbar. Chelsea were still able to work their way into the game, though they were indebted to Filip Jorgensen for pushing an Ousmane Dembele strike onto the crossbar and tipping Barcola's curled effort past the post.

Liam Rosenior's side pulled level when Fernandez spotted Gusto in space on the Chelsea right, and the full-back kept his shot down to beat Matvey Safonov. The PSG goalkeeper did redeem himself, however, when he parried a strike from Cole Palmer, and seconds later the home side were back in front as Dembele finished off a rapid counter-attack.

Chelsea continued to play some good stuff, and they again drew level before the hour-mark when Pedro Neto broke down the left-hand side and squared for Fernandez to side-foot home. PSG struggled to create much in response, only to be gifted a third goal when Jorgensen's attempted pass was intercepted by Barcola, and Vitinha was able to lob the ball into an empty net.

Joao Pedro had a third Chelsea equaliser disallowed for offside before substitute Kvaratskhelia curled in an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box and turned another effort in in stoppage time to put Luis Enrique's side in control ahead of next week's return leg at Stamford Bridge.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Parc des Princes...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Filip Jorgensen (3/10):

    Had exuded confidence in everything he did while making excellent saves to deny Dembele and Barcola at 1-0, only to throw it all away with an awful pass that Barcola cut out which led to Vitinha's goal. Almost gifted PSG another goal in similar circumstances before failing to keep out Kvaratskhelia's second despite getting a hand to it.

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    Got through his defensive work well while looking to pose a threat down the right. Kept his composure to net Chelsea's first equaliser.

    Wesley Fofana (4/10):

    Deflected in both PSG goals on a night when he looked more and more flustered as it went on. Difficult to do much more up against Dembele for PSG's second, but he was all over the place from thereafter.

    Trevoh Chalobah (5/10):

    Made a couple of key interventions in his own penalty area, but will be frustrated at how he was dragged out of position in the build-up to Dembele's strike.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Dealt with the threat of Doue particularly well in another mature defensive display.

    Midfield

    Reece James (6/10):

    Made the wrong call to follow the ball rather than stay with Barcola for the opener but barely put a foot wrong otherwise. Couple of testing crosses weren't rewarded.

    Moises Caicedo (7/10):

    Missed challenge for the second PSG goal apart, he was everywhere, winning the ball back while playing clever balls forward.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Continues to grow as a leader while he proved to be the decisive figure in attack after providing the assist for Gusto before netting with a fine finish himself.

    Attack

    Cole Palmer (5/10):

    Looked a threat whenever he was able to loosen himself from Neves' clutches but couldn't dictate things as he would have liked to. Should have done better with his saved shot moments before Dembele struck.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    Worked tirelessly up front in a bid to hold the ball up but mostly found himself outnumbered. Cannot fault his effort, but not much came off for him this time.

    Pedro Neto (6/10):

    Blew hot and cold but did brilliantly to win the ball back and create the chance for Fernandez's goal. Stupidly got himself into trouble for shoving a ball boy in stoppage time.

    Subs & Manager

    Liam Delap (N/A):

    Went through moments after coming on but lacked composure.

    Romeo Lavia (N/A):

    Replaced Palmer for the final 10 minutes.

    Alejandro Garnacho (N/A):

    Thrown on as Chelsea chased a goal at 4-2.

    Liam Rosenior (3/10):

    His team played well for 75 minutes, but his decision to start Jorgensen backfired badly in the end. Waited far too long to make his substitutions, and then showed immaturity by throwing on Garnacho to chase a goal at 4-2 when he should have taken that result back to the Bridge.

