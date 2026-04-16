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'We can beat ANYONE!' - Harry Kane warns PSG ahead of Champions League semi-final showdown
Kane fires warning to PSG
Harry Kane has warned Champions League semi-final opponents Paris Saint-Germain that Bayern Munich are hitting their peak at exactly the right time. Following a breathless 4-3 victory over Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena, which secured a 6-4 aggregate win, the striker believes Vincent Kompany's side fear no one in the final four.
Speaking after the final whistle, Kane expressed the sky-high morale in the dressing room. "When you beat a team like Madrid, especially in the later stages of the Champions League, it will give you confidence," Kane told TNT Sports. "But we have spoken about this all year, being at this stage and being in all the competitions... this is the time to push on. We feel we can beat anyone when at our highest level and we'll need that in the next round because PSG are one of the best teams in Europe."
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A record-breaking night for the England captain
It was a historic evening for Kane, whose goal during the seven-goal thriller saw him become the first player since Erling Haaland in 2022-23 to reach 50 goals for the season for a club in Europe's top five leagues. His incredible form has kept Bayern's hopes of a historic treble alive as they navigate the business end of the campaign.
The 32-year-old has also established himself as a certified thorn in the side of the Spanish giants. Kane has now either scored or assisted in each of his last five Champions League appearances against Real Madrid. Despite the pressure of the occasion, Kane remained calm to help Bayern reach their 22nd semi-final in Europe’s premier competition.
Real Madrid see red in Munich
The tide of the match turned dramatically when Eduardo Camavinga was dismissed following two bookable offences. The Frenchman’s first caution came for a foul on Jamal Musiala, before he was shown a second yellow card for preventing a quick restart by holding onto the ball. The visitors' frustrations boiled over late on, with Arda Guler also receiving a straight red card for dissent from the bench.
"There were decisions that went against us the whole game and the rules are the rules," Kane said of the officiating. "It was a clear yellow card, I've had a couple of those in my career that have affected me. The referee has to make a decision there, and it went our way today."
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Bayern eye historic treble
With a move to the semi-finals confirmed, Bayern's attention briefly shifts back to domestic matters where they are on the brink of glory. The Bavarians could clinch the Bundesliga title this weekend against Stuttgart, while a DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen also looms on the horizon.
"We have a chance to win the league this weekend, so hopefully we can get that done and we have a big semi-final in the cup," Kane added. "There are plenty of big games plenty to play for." If the German giants can maintain this momentum, Kane may finally secure the major European silverware that his extraordinary individual statistics deserve.