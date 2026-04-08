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FIFA responds to World Cup ticket map concerns but questions remain
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Fan frustrations explained
Unlike most U.S. sporting events, where you pick your exact seat, FIFA sells World Cup tickets by category. Each stadium is split into pricing tiers - with Category 1 the most expensive - and fans buy into a section of the stadium, not a specific seat.
That means placement can vary. Two fans who both purchase Category 1 tickets could end up in very different areas, from prime sideline spots to corners or behind the goal. FIFA has maintained those maps are meant as general guidance, not exact layouts - but that gap between expectation and reality is where much of the current frustration stems from.
“A lot of people feel misled, or confused, or maybe just generally let down about the way seats were assigned,” said Jordan Likover, one of several fans who spoke to The Athletic.
The outlet also reported that category boundaries shifted multiple times throughout the sales process.
“At a bare minimum, it’s not consistent at all,” Another fan, Andrew Swart, said. “When you’re talking about how much money these tickets are, it makes it seem like there’s a big difference between where you may or may not be sitting.”
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FIFA's stance
FIFA insists its ticket maps were only meant to be indicative of potential seating, not a guarantee.
"During the various sales phases preceding the current Last Minute Sales Phase, FIFA published indicative category maps to help fans understand where their seats could be located within a stadium. These maps were designed to provide guidance rather than the exact seat layout, and reflect the general extent of each ticket category within the stadium," a FIFA spokesperson told GOAL via email.
The governing body also said category boundaries shifted to accommodate new PMA supporter sections.
"Following the Final Draw and the opening of the PMA Supporter sales phase, those indicative maps were updated to highlight the areas intended for PMA Supporters. By adding these details to the maps, FIFA aimed to help PMA Supporters identify sections where supporters of the same team could reasonably expect to be seated together, subject to availability and final allocation. These dedicated supporter areas are located in seating sections that, for the general public, correspond to Category 1 and Category 2 seating," the spokesperson added.
With seating now finalized, FIFA says fans in the current sales phase are able to select specific seats at the time of purchase. The organization also said it has sought to provide additional clarity to ticket buyers who purchased earlier in the process.
"In parallel, and to ensure clarity for fans who have already purchased tickets during earlier sales phases and have now been allocated a seat location, FIFA has uploaded ticket category maps without the indication of maximum potential supporter sections. These maps reflect the final reality of category zoning, without overlaying earlier planning assumptions related to supporter grouping that were no longer applicable once inventory was released more broadly," the spokesperson said.
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Is hospitality impacting categories?
Yet, some fans and ticket buyers have pointed to changes they believe were made to accommodate hospitality sections. According to On Location, official World Cup hospitality packages can range from roughly $2,000 to more than $70,000. Some have also questioned whether premium sideline seats were ever realistically available through standard Category 1 tickets.
“I feel like FIFA intentionally misled us when they provided us with that seating chart, making us think that we had a possibility of sitting beside the pitch, when in actuality that was never possible in the first place,” a fan named Nick told The Athletic.
FIFA did not directly address the role of hospitality seating in its statement to GOAL.
Another ticket controversy
This continues concerns over ticket pricing and availability throughout the tournament. Tickets to the final have ballooned up to $10,990, and there have been various issues with its lottery system. Despite public criticism, FIFA maintains that the revenue it generates from this World Cup will primarily be used to reinvest in various soccer programs around the world.