FIFA responds to World Cup ticket map concerns but questions remain

Unlike most U.S. sporting events, where you pick your exact seat, FIFA sells World Cup tickets by category. Each stadium is split into pricing tiers - with Category 1 the most expensive - and fans buy into a section of the stadium, not a specific seat.

That means placement can vary. Two fans who both purchase Category 1 tickets could end up in very different areas, from prime sideline spots to corners or behind the goal. FIFA has maintained those maps are meant as general guidance, not exact layouts - but that gap between expectation and reality is where much of the current frustration stems from.

“A lot of people feel misled, or confused, or maybe just generally let down about the way seats were assigned,” said Jordan Likover, one of several fans who spoke to The Athletic.

The outlet also reported that category boundaries shifted multiple times throughout the sales process.

“At a bare minimum, it’s not consistent at all,” Another fan, Andrew Swart, said. “When you’re talking about how much money these tickets are, it makes it seem like there’s a big difference between where you may or may not be sitting.”