Parimatch has something exciting in store for IPL fans, as India’s biggest cricket extravaganza presents some intriguing clashes this week.

The Punjab Kings will travel south to take on the Chennai Super Kings on Friday, April 3. That will be followed by a double-header on Saturday, as the Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians while the Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans.

Parimatch has crafted an exclusive sports welcome bonus that has been tailor-made for the IPL and Indian bettors in particular.

During IPL, new users can claim a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, plus an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for bettors ahead of this season’s IPL opener, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

IPL Weekly Predictions and Betting Tips using Parimatch’s Offer

If you are looking to make the most of Parimatch’s IPL welcome offer, we have identified some of the best betting opportunities based on the fixtures this week. Please remember to check all terms and conditions of the welcome offer before you proceed.

CSK vs. PBKS - Preview and Betting Tip

CSK suffered a deflating loss against RR to start IPL 2026. However, don't let that result prevent you from backing the five-time champions just yet. Although PBKS will be full of confidence going into this game against a vulnerable Chennai, CSK has everything necessary to turn a corner here.

The Chepauk pitch is known for its sluggish nature, which favours spin and cutters. Sanju Samson, a marquee addition for CSK, will be absolutely crucial in helping them set the tone. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube will be key too in providing much needed firepower with the bad. On the ball, CSK’s Noor Ahmed is a potential match-winner with his spin.

The fact that CSK are underdogs in this match could work out very well in their favour.

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds CSK to win 2.11 PBKS to win 1.73

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Betting Tip: Back CSK to win vs. PBKS @1.73 on Parimatch

DC vs. MI - Preview and Betting Tip

CSK are not the only team in the league capable of exploiting spin to churn out wins. DC too have an excellent bowling unit featuring two outstanding spin options in Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel - one of India’s top performers in the recently concluded Men’s T20 World Cup.

While MI managed to chase a target of 221 against KKR, don't expect this match to be as high scoring. The Capitals also have an excellent combination of KL Rahul, Tristen Stubb and David Miller in their batting lineup. Taking everything into account, DC really is a punt worth considering.

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds DC to win 2.20 MI to win 1.67

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Betting Tip: Back DC to win vs. MI @2.20 on Parimatch

GT vs. RR - Preview and Betting Tip

GT vs. RR is going to be an extremely tight affair. While the Royals cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win vs. CSK, this match is going to be anything but easy. The Titans have one of the best batting lineups on paper, thanks to the likes of Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and reigning Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan.

Their bowling unit is equally packed, with Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj spearheading their pace bowling strategy, while Rashid Khan remains the ultimate trump card in the middle overs. Expect them to cause the Royals a lot of problems.

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds GT to win 1.95 RR to win 1.85

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Betting Tip: Back GT to win vs. RR @1.95 on Parimatch

Here’s a quick summary of our betting recommendations for this week

CSK return to winning ways - CSK to win vs. PBKS @2.05 on Parimatch

- CSK to win vs. PBKS @2.05 on Parimatch DC to open IPL 2026 account - DC to win vs. MI @2.02 on Parimatch

- DC to win vs. MI @2.02 on Parimatch GT to halt RR’s momentum- GT to win vs. RR @1.95 on Parimatch

Given that Parimatch’s IPL offer requires minimum odds of 1.95 to activate it, we believe that these markets present the best opportunity to make the most of this offer.

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