The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway, with plenty of blockbuster matches set to take place this week. Chennai Super Kings will hope for a return to winning ways when they take on the Punjab Kings on Friday. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, fresh from their impressive opening day victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders, will be looking to make it two in two when they face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The Rajasthan Royals are also in action on Saturday and will be hoping to build on their impressive win against CSK, when they take on the Gujarat Titans

Not only is the IPL back, but so are Stake’s IPL promotions that have been curated specially for this two-month-long cricket extravaganza. This year, there are not one or two, but three special Stake iPL promotions with each having its own value and twist. Use our exclusive promo code IPLSTAKE to avail these offers.

Stake IPL Early Six turned out to be an extremely popular promotion amongst Indian bettors in past seasons. The offer is back in a brand new avatar for IPL 2026. The Stake Early Six promo has been repackaged as the First Ball Six Payout - where you are paid out if the team you back hits a six in the first ball, irrespective of the final outcome.

Then you got the Super Over Payout offer. As part of this promotion, your bet is paid out if your backed team loses in a super over. And finally, there’s the IPL $50K (approximately ₹46 lakhs) Weekly SGM Prize Pool, where you can win up to $50,000 every week by placing Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on IPL matches.

If you are looking to utilize any of these offers for the IPL 2026 opener, here’s a brief overview of each promotion:

First Ball Six Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result. Super Over Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out. IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool: Place qualifying Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on any IPL match to take part in a weekly $50,000 prize pool

Stake First Ball Six: New IPL 2026 Promotion Explained

Are you looking for the Stake Early Six IPL 2026 offer? The Stake First Ball Six Payout offer is essentially a new version of the erstwhile Stake Early Six promotion. This year, all bets placed on the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market will be paid out if the team you have backed hits a six in the first ball of their innings.

Here are some key details of the First Ball Payout that you need to be aware of:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: IPLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: Match Winner (incl. Super Over)

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to ₹468)

This means that teams that are capable of explosive starts with the bat make a great choice for bets using this promo.

IPL Betting Tips of the Week - Make the Most of First Ball Six Offer

Stake’s First Ball Payout is a unique promotion that is rare to spot. It acts as insurance to all bets placed in the Match Winner market. Even if your backed team doesn’t perform as expected, you could still be paid out as long as they hit a six in the first ball of their innings.

Bearing that in mind, you need to identify teams that have a solid opening partnership and have a proven track record of explosive starts. This week, we have identified Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals as the teams worth backing using the First Ball Payout offer. If you are a new user, don't forget to enter our exclusive bonus code IPLSTAKE while registering.

CSK vs. PBKS - Preview and Betting Tip

PBKS have an excellent opening combination of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. They pair scored 1024 runs in IPL 2025, 532 of which came while at the crease together. The duo is more than capable of providing explosive starts, especially against a currently struggling CSK bowling unit. If you fancy a punt on this fixture, here are the current odds:

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds CSK to win 2.20 PBKS to win 1.65

(Odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

Betting Tip: Back PBKS to win vs. CSK @1.65 using First Ball Payout on Stake

DC vs. MI - Preview and Betting Tip

MI is another team worth backing this week against DC. Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma put on a batting clinic against KKR and were instrumental in helping Mumbai chase down a daunting total of 221.

Sharma up against Mitchell Starc will be a matchup worth looking out for in the first six overs. If you fancy a punt on this fixture, here are the current odds:

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds DC to win 2.35 MI to win 1.60

(Odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

Betting Tip: Back MI to win vs. DC @1.60 using First Ball Payout on Stake

GT vs. RR - Preview and Betting Tip

Lastly, to round up this week, we think that RR are one of the best options this week to exercise the First Ball Payout.

The Royals defeated CSK with complete ease in their first fixture, courtesy of a flying start from their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old phenom Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The wonderkid blasted a 17-ball 52, including a six in the first over. He is currently as likely to hit an early six as any other batsman in the league right now.

Given that RR are the underdogs here according to the odds available, we think that it’s an excellent opportunity to back the Royals since they are the team in form and the Titans faltered in their opening game against Punjab. If you are considering placing a bet on this match, here are the current odds:

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds GT to win 1.80 RR to win 2.00

(Odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

Betting Tip: Back RR to win vs. GT @2.00 using First Ball Payout on Stake

To summarise, here are our betting recommendations for this week using Stake’s First Ball Payout:

Super Over Payout: Another Stake IPL 2026 Offer for Match Winner Markets

This season, Stake is offering two separate promotions for the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market for all IPL 2026 games. The Stake Super Over Payout offer will settle all bets in the match winner market if the backed team ties the game and goes on to lose in the super over.

This offer is available to both new and existing users. If you are a new user, enter our exclusive bonus code IPLSTAKE during registration in order to activate this promo, which will run throughout the duration of IPL 2026. A minimum deposit of $5 (equivalent to 468 INR) is required to qualify for this offer. Only bets placed in the Match Winner market of each IPL game are eligible.

Super overs in cricket have an element of luck, just like penalty shootouts in football. This offer helps add an extra layer of insurance to your match winner bets during IPL 2026.

Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool - How Does It Work?

Stake IPL promotions this season are not limited only to the Match Winner market. For bettors who are keen on exploring other IPL 2026 markets, the Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool might be the offer you are looking for.

As part of this promotion, you stand a chance to win a share of $500,000 every week for the duration of the tournament. You need to place a Same Game Multi (SGM) bet on any IPL 2026 match. Your first winning SGM bet will be eligible to receive a share of the total prize pool.

Here are some key details of this promotion:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: IPLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: SGM bets on any IPL match

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to ₹468)

Minimum SGM Legs: 3

Minimum Odds: 3.0

This offer is ideal for bettors who don’t want to remain limited to one particular IPL betting market. This promo gives you more room to explore other markets.

Stake Promo Code and Welcome Offer for IPL 2026

Stake has an exclusive welcome offer for sports betting. This is separate from the aforementioned Stake IPL promotions and can only be claimed by new users on their first bet.

Currently, Stake is offering a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,20,000 for Indian residents. Use our exclusive Stake promo code IPLSTAKE to avail this offer.

Cricket fans looking to kick-start their betting journey during IPL 2026 may take advantage of this offer. You can also claim the Early Six You Win promotion down the line on top of this offer, since the former isn’t restricted to only new users.

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