Getty Images Sport
Explained: Why Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton has been delayed
Match delayed to allow more time for fans
The delay was confirmed by Brighton on X just under 40 minutes before the originally scheduled 12.30pm kick-off. "Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to a road traffic accident on the A27," the club posted, with the new start time moved to 12.45pm.
Liverpool's players and staff had already arrived at the ground ahead of the game, so the delay was purely a precautionary measure to ensure supporters were in their seats before the action got underway. The A27 is the main arterial road serving the stadium and a key route for travelling fans arriving from both directions.
- AFP
Another delayed kick-off for Liverpool in 2026
It is not the first time a Premier League fixture has been delayed at the last minute. Earlier this season, Liverpool's own clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage was pushed back after a medical emergency inside the stadium shortly before a 3pm kick-off. On that occasion, players from both sides had to return to the pitch for second warmups having already made their way back to the dressing room, before the game eventually got underway 15 minutes after the originally planned kick-off time.
Salah missing from squad
Liverpool are without talisman Mohamed Salah for the clash on the South Coast. The Egyptian, who has been the subject to plenty of scrutiny this season following a significant dip in form, did not travel with the squad to Brighton. The 33-year-old is contracted until 2027 but has attracted questions about whether his best years are behind him, with his 10 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season representing his lowest return in a Liverpool shirt. Former captain Graeme Souness went as far as to say this week that Liverpool should sell him at the end of the season, with the winger clearly struggling to replicate his form from last term.
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool chasing Champions League places
Manchester United's dropped points on Friday night mean Liverpool have the chance to move within three points of their rivals. The two sides are locked in a tight battle for Champions League qualification alongside Aston Villa and Chelsea, and with the uncertainty around whether fifth place will get an extra spot among Europe's elite next season, the Reds will not want to take any chances when it comes to their league form. Having drawn with relegation-threatened Tottenham last weekend, this is a must-win match for Arne Slot's men.
Advertisement