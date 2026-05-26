Explained: Why Pep Guardiola showed a clip of Bruno Fernandes to his Man City stars to demonstrate 'unacceptable' behaviour

While Manchester City have thrived on collective harmony, Fernandes' tendency to show frustration has frequently drawn heavy criticism. Following a severe defeat several years ago, club legend Gary Neville aimed significant frustration at the midfielder, stating: "I'm going to start with Bruno Fernandes. I've had enough of him throwing his arms around at his team-mates, I've had enough of him not running back. He whinges at everybody." Despite the backlash, the playmaker defended his fiery demeanour during an interview with Sky Sports. He explained: "Sometimes I go over the line. I know that. It can happen in the game and it is difficult to control emotions. But I never try to be disrespectful with anyone."