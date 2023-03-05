'Disgraceful' Bruno Fernandes ripped to shreds by Man Utd legend Gary Neville after he spotted midfielder asking to come off in 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool

Gary Neville tore into Bruno Fernandes for asking to be subbed off late on during Manchester United's embarrassing 7-0 defeat at Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag and his side tasted defeat in the most humiliating fashion as they shipped seven goals in front of a near-disbelieving Anfield crowd on Sunday afternoon. Late on, already five goals down, Fernandes couldn't hide his anger as he was left on the pitch while Marcus Rashford was saved the embarrassment of finishing the game having been replaced by Anthony Elanga for the final five minutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: In reaction to this, United legend Neville labelled Fernandes' behaviour "disgraceful" while on commentary duty for Sky Sports, stating: "Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised asking: ‘Why is it me not coming off?' Honestly, I have to say some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace.

"The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles. Epitomised by no one more than the captain Bruno Fernandes, who I think has been embarrassing at times in this game but I have to say it’s not their usual performance, spirit or form and he [Erik ten Hag] will deal with it very quickly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville's former United team-mate Roy Keane added in the Sky Sports studio: "Fernandes' body language today was nothing short of disgraceful. A really talented boy, he's your captain, but his body language, waving his arms, not running back, you wouldn't be happy with him in your dressing room."

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? The Red Devils will have to try and bounce back when they face Real Betis in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League clash on Thursday.