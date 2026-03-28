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'Part of being an England player' - Jordan Henderson reacts to Ben White boos & tells Three Lions fans they don't know full picture about controversial Qatar withdrawal
White makes eventful return under Tuchel
White was brought back into the fold by new manager Thomas Tuchel as an injury replacement for Jarell Quansah. Despite coming off the bench to score the opening goal, White was greeted by audible jeers from sections of the home crowd when he first took to the field in the 69th minute. The reception followed a long period of exile for the 28-year-old, who had not featured for the Three Lions since leaving the Qatar World Cup for personal reasons and subsequently making himself unavailable for selection during the remainder of Gareth Southgate's tenure.
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Henderson rallies behind Arsenal star
However, Henderson believes the fans are missing critical context regarding the situation. Speaking after the match, the Brentford midfielder was quick to offer his support. "As team-mates we are always there to support. I have been through it myself, but that is part and parcel of being an England player. Some of the fans probably don't even know why they are booing, they listen to what is being said in the media, and a lot of the time what the media says isn't true," he said. "Not many people know the ins and outs of what happened in Qatar and it is for us to deal with internally. Ben has been good since he came back in and we will support him as team-mates."
Henderson urges fans not to listen to media
Before the game, the German coach suggested that it would be "necessary" for the Arsenal man to "clear the air" with the squad members who were present during the 2022 tournament in the Middle East, though White has yet to comment publicly on his previous withdrawal. Henderson, however, believes it is vital that the media portrayal does not dictate the dressing room atmosphere. "A few of us have been there, it is difficult when it is you, but you have to try not to take it too personally," Henderson noted. "The media can spin things in certain ways, which isn't always the truth and then fans can pick up on that and think it is the truth."
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Focusing on the football
Despite the toxic atmosphere from the stands, Henderson was eager to highlight the defender's contribution on the pitch. White's goal should have been the headline story of a successful comeback, and his experienced team-mate is determined to ensure the focus remains on his performance rather than the external noise. "It is really difficult when that happens, so it is important for us to make sure he is OK, which I am sure he is," Henderson added. "I was delighted he got on and got a goal, which is the most important thing."