'He's a Geordie!' - Elliot Anderson transfer prediction made by Newcastle legend that will annoy Manchester giants United and City

It has been suggested that United and City are already asking questions of what it would take for Anderson to swap the East Midlands for the North West. Newcastle cannot, however, be ruled out of any scramble for the most sought-after of signatures.

Magpies legend Waddle admits as much, with the former England star telling Fruity King: “Elliot Anderson is a Newcastle fan. He’s a Geordie. He probably couldn’t believe he got sold to Nottingham Forest in the first place but he’s enjoying his football, he’s in the England team, and it looks like he’ll be going to the World Cup.

“He'll not be in a rush but the chance of going back to Newcastle? I'm sure he's always wanted to play in those black and white stripes and I'm sure he'll be up for it. But I think, again, there'll be a lot of competition.

“I think he's on his game at the minute, let's be honest. He's playing well for Forest. He's consistent. Week in, week out he does a job, and so he's been in good form. You would think at his age, he'd only get better as he gets older. Most players do.

“There'll be a lot of teams eyeing him up so you'd have a lot to pick from if he does decide to leave Forest. Newcastle may just swing it because he’s a Newcastle fan.”