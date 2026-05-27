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Ederson 'agrees personal terms' with Man Utd as he pauses talks with other clubs in attempt to seal dream transfer to Old Trafford
Red Devils personal terms breakthrough
Man United’s pursuit of midfield reinforcement has taken a definitive step forward as Ederson has agreed on personal terms with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old has been a long-term target for the recruitment staff at Carrington, and it appears the lure of the Premier League has convinced him to prioritise the move to Manchester over several other European suitors.
According to Romano, the midfielder has effectively "paused all talks with other clubs" since last week to focus solely on the Red Devils. This commitment from the player leaves the ball firmly in United's court as they look to finalise a financial package with Atalanta that satisfies all parties involved.
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Negotiations reach the final stages
While personal terms are no longer an obstacle, the two clubs must still settle on the final structure of the transfer fee. It is understood that Atalanta and Man United have been in talks over €45m (£39m/$52m) package deal for weeks, with both sides hoping to find a resolution quickly. The deal is expected to echo the structure of the Rasmus Hojlund transfer, featuring a significant base fee supplemented by performance-related add-ons.
The Italian side are reportedly prepared to sanction the sale after failing to secure Champions League football for the upcoming campaign. For the Bergamo-based outfit, the departure of their midfield engine for a fee in excess of £39 million represents essential business that will allow them to reinvest in the squad during the off-season.
Palladino confirms concrete talks
Speculation regarding the midfielder's future reached a boiling point over the weekend when he was left out of the starting XI for Atalanta's final league fixture. Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina, Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino was remarkably candid about the situation. He stated: “Ederson didn’t play today because there’s a concrete negotiations with a top club”. While he did not explicitly name United, the player's personal agreement with the Red Devils makes his next destination an open secret.
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Carrick gets his man
Securing Ederson would represent a major victory for Michael Carrick, who was recently confirmed as the club's permanent manager. Having guided the team back into the Champions League, the former United midfield maestro is keen to bolster his engine room with a player capable of providing both defensive stability and high-intensity pressing. Ederson's profile is seen as the ideal fit for the system Carrick has implemented.
Ederson, who managed 41 appearances this season, has been heralded as one of the most consistent performers in Serie A. His arrival would signal United's intent to compete at the highest level again, giving Carrick a proven ball-winner to anchor his midfield as the club prepares for its return to Europe's elite competition.