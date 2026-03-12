AFP
'I'm being deadly serious!' - Chelsea warned they'll always be 'a million miles off' Champions League glory unless they sort out glaring issue exposed during PSG loss
A night of Parisian pain
The match was a rollercoaster that saw the visitors equalise twice through Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez, but the narrative shifted dramatically in the final quarter. The spotlight of criticism fell squarely on goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who was preferred to Robert Sanchez in the French capital. With the game finely balanced at 2-2, the Danish shot-stopper committed a catastrophic passing error that allowed Vitinha to lob the ball into an empty net. This individual lapse triggered a total defensive collapse, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a late double to leave Chelsea’s European dreams hanging by a thread.
Carragher delivers stinging verdict
Liverpool legend Carragher believes Chelsea's goalkeeping situation is a systemic problem that has been ignored for too long by the club's hierarchy. Speaking on CBS Sports, he said: "I’ve been critical of Chelsea for a long time, but I’m being deadly serious, they can’t go any further until they sort the goalkeeping issue out. I’ve been saying this consistently."
He argued that while Rosenior’s tactical setup was "fantastic" and caused Luis Enrique’s men real problems, the lack of individual quality at the back rendered the game plan obsolete once the pressure intensified, adding: "Big mistakes cost them at centre-back and goalkeeper and that has been an issue and will continue to be an issue for any Chelsea manager going forward when they’re trying to win the Premier League and Champions League because they’re a million miles off it."
Defensive errors haunt Rosenior's side
It wasn't just Jorgensen who felt the heat; the central defensive partnership also came under fire for failing to maintain composure under PSG’s relentless high press. Wesley Fofana was particularly vocal about the severe defensive lapses that saw the team concede three goals in the final 15 minutes. Fofana admitted: "At this level, you don't have the right to make these kinds of mistakes. We are making gross errors. We go to press at the end and we concede the fifth. We made too many mistakes and they punished us."
No chance in the return leg?
The manner of the defeat has left Chelsea with a mountain to climb at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday. While Rosenior drew praise for his bravery, the three-goal deficit feels insurmountable to many observers. The Blues must now dust themselves down for a domestic clash against Newcastle before attempting what would be one of the greatest comebacks in the club's storied European history.
