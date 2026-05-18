No regrets? Conference League final-bound Crystal Palace give Nottingham Forest & Evangelos Marinakis food for thought after European qualification squabble

Will those in Nottingham be cursing their luck, with questions being asked of whether they should have accepted their fate and embarked on their own quest for Conference League glory?

When that question was put to Morrison, the former Palace striker - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Freebets.com - said: “I know what you're saying. But I've got to give Forest huge credit because if you look at the Europa League, they weren't a million miles away from it. And I feel like the injuries that they got are kind of crucial.

“The 1-0 [against Villa], they were fantastic in the first leg, and then they just picked up injuries. And when you've got three, four key starters missing in your team, it's hard to adapt. And Villa were outstanding at Villa Park.

“But if Forest had won that, I'd fancy them to beat Freiburg in the final for sure. That's how it goes. But I thought they did fantastic. And Vitor Pereira has done an outstanding job. He's gone into the club, he's kept them in the Premier League with all the injuries they've got.

“What Forest need, they need to have their best players, all of the players fit and healthy. I was at the game against Newcastle - I thought Elliot Anderson was magnificent. What a player he is, by the way. You might lose him in the summer because the vultures are going to be out with their big checkbooks and stuff like that.

“But I think it's been a good season for Forest. We know the owner's [Evangelos Marinakis] really ambitious and I think next season they'll invest again and they'll be hoping that they're finishing in the top half of the table. That's why I like the owner because he's very ambitious and he wants that club to do ever so well.”