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Simone Gervasio

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Como: Is Fabregas on his way out? Who could replace him? And Cesc himself will be the one to choose

What does the future hold for Como’s manager’s seat? We’ve tried to speculate on who Fabregas might choose as his successor.

The baton to be picked up when Cesc Fàbregas’s successful spell on the Como bench comes to an end will be a heavy one. The Catalan has managed to elevate the Larians to the ranks of Serie A’s top teams, combining spectacular football with shrewd squad management and astute transfer dealings. This work has inevitably put him on the radar of Europe’sbig clubs and could soon prompt him to leave the lake. 

With both the manager and the club in contention for the Champions League and a bright future ahead of them, their paths may soon diverge. On the one hand, Cesc knows that he might not find such freedom and scope for improvement anywhere else; on the other, given his career, he is aware that there are far more prestigious stages than the impressive outfit that Como has become. Fabregas is at a crossroads, or rather, he will find himself there. At the end of the season, he can continue and aim ever higher with his brainchild, or leave it in other capable hands. Well, should he choose the latter, who might take his place? We have tried to imagine the right candidates.

  • FABREGAS-COMO: HOW LONG WILL THEY STAY TOGETHER?

    It is only natural that Fabregas will leave Como sooner or later, and the club’s president, Mirwan Suwarso, has also spoken about this recently. Speaking to Rivista Undici, he said: “Fabregas is truly very important to us, but we would be foolish not to think that one day he might move to Arsenal, Barcelona or Chelsea. That said, I hope that whilst he’s here, he’ll help us put a plan in place for success, including for whoever is set to replace him. As far as I’m concerned, when he leaves – if he ever does – he should be the one to choose his successor. He should be involved in the decision. As a member of the Board of Football, he’ll need to help us appoint the next manager.”

    In short, before leaving, Fabregas will put forward his successor and pave the way for them, much like Klopp did for Slot at Liverpool. There had already been talk of this at the end of last season when the Spaniard had held several talks with clubs such as Inter and Bayer Leverkusen. In recent press conferences, he said: “I want to leave here having left a legacy. The important thing is that whoever comes after me will find a great club, with highly skilled players and a spectacular work ethic. That is what I want to leave behind at Como.”

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  • WHO'S IN CHARGE

    So who might be in the running if this departure were to go ahead in a few months’ time? First of all, we need to draw up a profile of the potential successor. We need a coach on the rise, perhaps young, perhaps foreign. Above all, we need someone who can build on his predecessor’s legacy – a ‘playmaker’, a coach who knows how to instil an attacking style in his team and bring out the best in the many talented players who have arrived over the years on the shores of Lake Como.

    It is possible that Fabregas and the club will scour the coaching market abroad, given the distinct preference for foreign talent that has characterised Como. We should not be surprised, therefore, if the next manager were to come from the Premier League or La Liga, perhaps someone Cesc has played with or knows well – a trusted figure to whom he can hand over the reins with confidence.

    There are three main avenues to explore. The Spanish route, given the club’s existing ties, for example, with Real Madrid, which could lead to candidates such as Davide Ancelotti, Carlo’s son, who has been approached in the past, or Arbeloa himself, who, despite performing well with Los Blancos at present, is unlikely to remain there in the future. Other viable options could be Raul or more established managers such as Iraola and Marcelino. In this vein, candidates such as Xavi or Scaloni, a World Cup winner with Argentina, remain mere dreams for the moment, or – why not – one of Fabregas’ mentors, Guardiola,who appears to be nearing the end of his time at City and might finally want to test himself against Serie A, which he has, incidentally, had a brush with through Brescia – a club not far from Como and one he often returns to visit.

    The second avenue to explore is the English one, even in the broadest sense. There are many Premier League managers who could appeal to this board, which also includes former stars from across the Channel. It would be difficult to secure Amorim, who is still under contract with Manchester United; more likely candidates, however, are Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace, Fulham’s Marco Silva, and Lampard, who has had an excellent season with Coventry.

    Finally, the Italians. The managers who could best follow in Fabregas’s footsteps – albeit with their own characteristics and differences from the Catalan – could be three who are currently available: Thiago Motta, De Zerbi and Maresca. It will be a difficult choice – one that could even be postponed for another year – but Fabregas himself will certainly be called upon to make it, to turn the dreams of greatness of the now former minnow Como into reality.

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