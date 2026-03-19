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Fans set to launch PROTEST against Chelsea as board executives demand answers from Premier League over punishment for secret payments
Rival clubs' grievance over illicit financial deals
This controversy stems from the club’s current US owners self-reporting to the Premier League shortly after their takeover, having discovered a report revealing that between 2011 and 2018, Chelsea allegedly made at least 36 secret payments through offshore entities associated with former supremo Roman Abramovich. These deals involved high-profile stars such as Eden Hazard, Willian, and Cesc Fabregas. Rivals are particularly aggrieved because the Premier League previously stated that a financial penalty for a wealthy club is not a sufficient deterrent.
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Everton fans lead the backlash
While boardrooms are buzzing with tension, the most visible response is expected at Hill Dickinson Stadium. On Monday, it emerged that the Premier League would not be taking points off Chelsea despite a host of serious offences involving deals for some of the club’s biggest players. Instead of a deduction, Chelsea were handed a one-year transfer ban, suspended for two years, and hit with a fine viewed by many as paltry.
Consequently, fans of Everton, who were docked 10 points (later reduced to six) and plunged into relegation trouble in 2024 for spending breaches, are planning a major protest during Saturday’s match—which just happens to be against Chelsea. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire noted the disparity, stating: "If I was an Everton or Forest fan I would not be happy with this outcome."
The Hazard deal and sporting advantage
Details of the secret payments suggest Chelsea secured talents that rivals missed; Manchester United reportedly passed on Hazard after refusing a £35m agent fee. During the period in question, the Blues enjoyed a trophy-laden era, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a Champions League, a Europa League and the League Cup. Despite this dominance, the league's ruling avoided mentioning "sporting advantage," praising the club's cooperation instead — a move that failed to satisfy critics who believe the competition's integrity was compromised by these undisclosed financial maneuvers.
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The "paltry" fine and future summits
The £10.75m fine will not cost the current owners anything, as the funds were held back from the purchase price to cover liabilities. This has led many to view the punishment as a symbolic slap on the wrist. Although executives will gather for a summit tomorrow, insiders suggest the matter may be kept out of public debate to avoid further division, despite growing pressure on Richard Masters to justify the decision.
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