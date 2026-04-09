Does Chelsea's post-Enzo Maresca slump suggest he IS the right man to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City?

Eight Chelsea players immediately paid tribute to Maresca when he left the club, while Pedro Neto spoke of his surprise at the decision to part with the manager in an interview with Sky Sports.

"And then when I heard the news, to be honest in the beginning I was a little bit surprised, because the manager did very good for us," the Portugal winger said. "He did an unbelievable season last year, he was doing a good season this year. On personal terms, he was unbelievable as well."

There’s nothing unusual about players being polite about managers when they leave, but sentiment normally drifts away once the new man is in charge. However, as Chelsea’s season has begun to unravel under Liam Rosenior, with them being humiliatingly dispatched from the Champions League and left scrambling for a top-five Premier League finish so they can return to Europe’s premier competition, several players have been hankering for the days when Maresca was in charge.

Enzo Fernandez led the way after the limp 3-0 defeat at home to PSG which sealed a damning 8-2 scoreline on aggregate, telling Mexican broadcaster TUDN: "I don’t understand [Maresca leaving] either. Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot because we had an identity. He gave us an order, even though sometimes it’s good and bad.

"But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing, and obviously his departure hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season. It cuts off everything you were building towards."