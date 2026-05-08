Getty
‘Test their resolve’ - Chelsea advised to brace for Cole Palmer & Enzo Fernandez transfer bids as European qualification struggles leave beleaguered Blues vulnerable
Chelsea have spent big across several transfer windows
Todd Boehly and BlueCo have worked hard, and spent heavily, on assembling a squad in west London that is considered to be capable of delivering in both the present and long-term future. Recruitment drives have focused more on potential than pedigree, which has led to inevitable consistency issues arising.
Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles were captured in 2025, while FA Cup glory remains up for grabs in the current campaign. There has, however, been plenty of change on and off the field in west London.
- Getty
Blues in danger of missing out on European qualification
Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior have been relieved of coaching duties, leading to Calum McFarlane taking temporary charge of first-team affairs ahead of another permanent appointment being made in the summer, while untimely injuries have hit the Blues hard.
A tumble to ninth place in the Premier League table has been taken at the worst possible time, with there only three games left in which to clamber back into the top seven. If Chelsea fail to hit that target, then the likes of Palmer and Fernandez could open themselves up to offers from elsewhere.
Proven performers at Chelsea will attract interest
Quizzed on whether a lack of European football will have proven international performers mulling over their options, former Blues defender Dorigo - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetGoodwin - said: “Yeah, absolutely. And that's the real worry in that they were comfortably looking earlier at the Champions League and everything was going fine, all of a sudden it looks like real problems.
“And then, of course, you look at the length of the contracts and the financial situation of the club. Put all that together without that sort of revenue, where does it leave them? Clearly you would have thought one or two things have to change. And of course, the easiest way is to sell one of your big players, which would be very, very difficult.
“Cole Palmer, when he's playing well, he's the talent, he's the man. He looks like the player that can make things happen to be the difference, and you want to keep those sorts of players. I'm sure they'll do everything they can to do that.
“But with no European football, I'm sure there'll be top teams out there thinking, ‘right, we'll test their resolve and see if we can nick one or two of their very good players’ - which will be a real shame.”
- Getty
Manchester and Madrid: Where could Palmer and Fernandez end up?
Manchester native Palmer, who is a product of City’s academy system, has seen a return to his roots at Old Trafford speculated on. He grew up as a boyhood United supporter and has been left watching on helplessly as the Red Devils have overtaken Chelsea in a bid to finish inside the Champions League places.
Fernandez, meanwhile, is seemingly planning a relocation to Madrid. The World Cup winner has become a driving force in the engine room at Stamford Bridge, and is still only 25 years of age, but those qualities could soon be on show in different surroundings as instability leads to inevitable exit rumours.