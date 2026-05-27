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Cesc Fabregas isn't done yet! Coach aiming to 'raise the level' at Como after achieving Champions League qualification in sensational Serie A season
No time to waste for the elite
Following their historic qualification for the Champions League, Fabregas is already notoriously restless and has begun planning for the challenges of Europe. This remarkable rise in Serie A has come remarkably fast for Como, especially considering they only earned promotion to the top flight in the 2024-2025 season, ending a painful 22-year absence from the elite division.
"Yes, the night after the Cremonese match, we celebrated with the whole team and the staff. On Monday morning, we were already back to work, it's true, because it's the right thing to do. Now everyone will go on vacation, but there is something important for me to manage. We need to raise the level, the organisation, and many other things. It needs to be done right away," Fabregas stated during his interview with ComoTV.
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Historic celebrations in Lombardy
The streets of Como were transformed into a sea of blue and white as thousands celebrated their team's historic achievement. The club secured its Champions League spot on the final matchday with a 4-1 victory over Cremonese, finishing fourth in Serie A with 71 points - just one point ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan. For a side that recently languished in the lower divisions, this qualification represents a sporting miracle masterminded by Fabregas.
Speaking from the open-top bus during the victory parade, Fabregas admitted that the festivities had taken their toll but that the joy of the city made it all worthwhile. "Yes, I slept a little. I was the first to leave to join the party. But don't worry, I managed three-four hours," the coach said.
Building a footballing family
Como marks the first managerial chapter for Fabregas following his retirement in the summer of 2023. After fully taking charge in the summer of 2024 and guiding the team to a solid 10th-place finish in his first Serie A season, the coach was quick to deflect praise toward his squad and the local community. He emphasises that the bond between the players and the fans remains the ultimate catalyst for their rapid success, describing the supporters as a constant source of motivation.
"An emotion, especially for the city," Fabregas explained when asked about the parade. "The night after the match against Cremonese, we didn't have the chance to go and celebrate with the fans who were waiting for us. I think today is well-deserved; it’s a special, unique, and historic occasion. I believe ending the season in such a close-knit and unique way is important. The more energy there is between the fans and us, the better it is to reach that 2-10-15% needed to win matches. They are always the 12th man, pushing you to do more and more."
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Vision and execution at the Sinigaglia
The transition from legendary midfielder to elite coach has been seamless for the Spaniard, but he stayed humble regarding his tactical influence. He credited the club's leadership and the players' willingness to adapt to his philosophy as the primary reasons for their rapid ascent through the Italian football hierarchy, noting that the project has exceeded many expectations in terms of speed.
"A coach is nothing without ideas, and without players who have a lot of willingness and quality," he stated. "I am very aware of this, of having found the right place and having done everything the right way. With the idea of doing what we wanted to do, along a path that I wouldn't call easy... because we did it very quickly, but always with the desire to push, to want to do better. With a vision."