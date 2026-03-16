Former Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka receives first international call-up after switching allegiance from England for World Cup chance under ex-Man Utd boss

Chukwuemeka’s decision represents a blow to the FA’s long-term planning, as the midfielder was once considered one of the brightest prospects in the English system. Despite climbing through the Three Lions' youth ranks, the Borussia Dortmund star felt the path to senior minutes was clearer with Austria.

Born in Vienna to Nigerian parents and raised in Northampton, Chukwuemeka had multiple options on the international stage. However, the lure of immediate involvement under Rangnick and a clear pathway to a major tournament proved too tempting to turn down. His transition, that has now been officially ratified by FIFA, alongside getting his first international call-up, effectively ends any hopes of him pulling on an England shirt at senior level.