Getty Images Sport
Former Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka receives first international call-up after switching allegiance from England for World Cup chance under ex-Man Utd boss
Rangnick confirms Chukwuemeka inclusion
The former Manchester United interim manager has long been an admirer of the midfielder's technical ability and physical profile. Speaking on the decision to bring Chukwuemeka into the fold, alongside former Germany youth international Paul Wanner, Rangnick expressed his delight at securing their services. “We never put any pressure on them, but we made it clear at all times that we wanted them with us. I am convinced that both will be extremely helpful to Austria and the national team," he stated, as per Krone.
- AFP
England's loss is Austria's gain
Chukwuemeka’s decision represents a blow to the FA’s long-term planning, as the midfielder was once considered one of the brightest prospects in the English system. Despite climbing through the Three Lions' youth ranks, the Borussia Dortmund star felt the path to senior minutes was clearer with Austria.
Born in Vienna to Nigerian parents and raised in Northampton, Chukwuemeka had multiple options on the international stage. However, the lure of immediate involvement under Rangnick and a clear pathway to a major tournament proved too tempting to turn down. His transition, that has now been officially ratified by FIFA, alongside getting his first international call-up, effectively ends any hopes of him pulling on an England shirt at senior level.
Bundesliga form rewards midfielder
The switch comes during a period of impressive domestic form for the former Aston Villa man in the Bundesliga. Since making the move to Germany, Chukwuemeka has found the consistency that eluded him during a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge. He has established himself as a reliable presence at Signal Iduna Park, providing a dynamic link between the midfield and attack for a Dortmund side chasing silverware.
By joining the Austrian setup, he links up with another high-profile dual-national in Wanner. The 20-year-old playmaker, who joined PSV Eindhoven from Bayern Munich last summer, also chose to represent Austria over Germany. Rangnick noted that this influx of young talent would only help the squad, remarking that the competitive struggle in the midfield will “of course not lessen, but in the end, that always stimulates the game.”
- (C)Getty Images
World Cup dreams on the horizon
With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, Chukwuemeka has his sights firmly set on a starting spot in Rangnick’s XI. Austria face a challenging group stage in the tournament, having been drawn against reigning champions Argentina, alongside Jordan and Algeria. The upcoming March friendlies in Vienna will serve as a crucial audition for the Dortmund man to prove he can handle the rigours of senior international football. Before jetting off to join his new team-mates in Marbella for a short training camp, Chukwuemeka remains focused on Dortmund's league campaign. BVB currently chase leaders Bayern Munich in the standings, and the midfielder’s growing maturity will be vital for both club and country.
Advertisement