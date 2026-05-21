AFP
'A very good coach and a wonderful person' - Vincent Kompany deemed 'unsellable' by Bayern Munich as president explains why coach is 'a real upgrade' for entire club
Bayern dismiss Kompany exit talk
Kompany has been linked with a possible return to Manchester City as uncertainty continues around Pep Guardiola’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium. However, Bayern have made it clear they have no intention of letting their head coach leave.
Bayern president Hainer dismissed suggestions the Belgian could be tempted back to England. Last October, Kompany extended his contract until 2029 in Munich. The former Burnley boss has quickly established himself at Allianz Arena despite the pressure that comes with managing Germany’s biggest club.
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Hainer praises Kompany’s influence
Speaking to Sport Bild, Hainer made Bayern’s stance on Kompany crystal clear while joking about interest from elsewhere. Hainer also praised the coach’s professionalism and work ethic, claiming his standards have had an impact across the entire club.
"They're welcome to knock on the door," Hainer said. "Players are often described as unsellable. And there's no transfer fee for Kompany; he's unsellable. Vincent has a contract until 2029, which gives us security – and hopefully he'll stay much, much longer. He's made a name for himself here with us.
"Vincent is the first one at Sabener Strasse in the morning and the last one to leave. When we fly back to Munich after away games, I see him already reviewing all the match footage on his laptop on the plane and calling his coaching staff over for the initial analysis. This hard work is contagious, not just for the team, but for the entire club. Kompany is a real asset.
"Our motivation for the extension wasn't to pre-empt Manchester City. We extended his contract because he's doing an outstanding job and because we simply wanted him to stay with us longer. Perhaps he'll coach Manchester City someday, since he played there before. His successful work generally attracts the attention of top clubs. He's young and has many years of coaching ahead of him. But he and his family are very happy in Munich."
Bayern building around Kompany
Bayern believe Kompany has restored stability and identity after a difficult spell of managerial changes. The club see his attacking style and demanding approach as key parts of their long-term future.
"Ottmar Hitzfeld once said that the most important thing for a coach is to be authentic," he added. "Vincent is authenticity personified – he's radically genuine in his approachable way.
"The players know where they stand with him, and that, along with his demeanour and exceptional expertise, is the key. He's not only a very good coach but also a wonderful person. Vincent is always polite, yet he can also be firm when things aren't going as he envisions in training or a match."
- AFP
Bayern target domestic double
Bayern’s immediate focus is now on completing the domestic double by beating Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion on Saturday. After winning the Bundesliga title again, victory in the cup would further strengthen belief in Kompany’s project.