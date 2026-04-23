‘Can’t see Arsenal sacking him’ - Why Mikel Arteta could still leave if Gunners miss out on the Premier League title as former striker addresses ‘bottle’ criticism

This is not the first time that Arsenal have tumbled from the summit after boasting a commanding advantage. With that in mind, what is to blame for failure to complete the job?

Asked if untimely stumbles are the result of nerves, tiredness or a supposed lack of bottle, Dickov said: “I think injuries do play a part. It's not an excuse. I think if you look up to recent weeks when the likes of [Riccardo] Calafiori, [Jurrien] Timber - massive for how Arsenal play - both being out at the same time is a blow. People are saying [Bukayo] Saka's not had his best of seasons, numbers wise, but he's still a massive, massive influence on that team when he's on the football pitch.

“On the flip side, you look at City and they had their injuries earlier on in the season, but now they've got a fully fit squad that are absolutely flying. Timing is everything sometimes. It's no coincidence that Man City, at this stage of the season, hit the ground running with the experience that they've got.

“From Arsenal's point of view, I don't think it's bottle. I think they've been fantastic all season. They made a couple of tiny little slips that in other seasons they might be able to get away with, but you can't get away with them when you've got Man City breathing down your neck because they know how to do it.

“People say that your De Bruyne's have gone, which they have done, your Kyle Walker's have gone, which they have done. But I've been saying over the last few weeks that they have got players in that changing room that are serial winners still.

“This season with [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, Champions League, with Italy winning championships. Then you have Ruben Dias, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland. All these players have been there and seen it and done it. They might not be on the pitch at the same time, but in that changing room that's vitally important.

“I do think that in other seasons, in other clubs, other teams, when Arsenal are that far ahead, they might have gave up a little bit. But City know that with the experience that they've got, that if they keep going, they can catch up and they've shown that again.”