'Panic on the streets of London!': The five biggest reasons for the Arsenal collapse that threatens to ruin another Premier League title tilt

Arsenal's anxiety is understandable. The club hasn't won the title since 2004 - but this was meant to be their season.

While Liverpool were the defending champions and generated the most headlines during the summer transfer window with their £450 million outlay, Arsenal actually ended up with the higher net spend, and the common consensus was that Arteta was in possession of the deepest pool of talent in England.

Theo Walcott even went so far as to question whether the Manchester United team that won the league and Champions League in 2008 could "compete" with Arteta's side, while Piers Morgan claimed Arsenal could win the quadruple because they had "the best squad in the history of world club football".

Such talk may have been ridiculous, but it was indicative of the unhelpful levels of hype surrounding the Gunners, who weren't just expected to end a title drought, but to also make history in the process. However, the more than £1 billion spent on players since Arteta's appointment undeniably made the winning of at least one major honour absolutely imperative.

As legendary full-back Nigel Winterburn told GOAL in November, "I don’t think there have been any excuses from Arteta and the club. If you want to look at it ruthlessly over the last three seasons, we just haven’t been quite good enough.

"But I believe this is the strongest squad that Arsenal have ever had at the Emirates - in terms of its depth. The players that we have added to the squad this season gives me huge belief that we will be very, very difficult to beat."

And they were, at least up until a month ago. Before March 22, Arsenal had lost just three of 49 games in all competitions. They've since lost four of the past six - and it's not actually that surprising that it was a 2-0 defeat by City at Wembley that sent them spiralling.

The Carabao Cup final represented a chance for Arteta's Arsenal to win their first trophy since the 2019 FA Cup and, more importantly, send a message to a team that had twice overhauled them in the home stretch of title races. Instead, they were played off the pitch, which only raised further questions over the quality of their coach and the character of their players.