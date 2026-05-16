Arsenal & England star Declan Rice responds to ‘vibe controller’ meme

Known for his tireless work ethic on the pitch, earning him the nickname "the horse" from his Arsenal teammates, Rice is equally famous for his upbeat presence in the dressing room. Social media has dubbed him the "vibe controller" for his ability to lighten the mood and connect with teammates, a role he embraces with his trademark smile.

When asked about the viral meme, Rice laughed off the suggestion that he is the sole architect of the team's spirit. "We’re so young and energetic that everyone [in the team] naturally jumps together," he said in an interview with Vogue. "So I wouldn’t say it’s just me, but yeah, people see I’m a fun guy." Former Arsenal star Alex Scott echoed this sentiment, stating, "Declan’s your ultimate leader. People respond to him. People listen to him. In any situation, he will have your back."