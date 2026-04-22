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Arne Slot's future decided? Jamie Carragher shares huge update on Liverpool manager's position after disastrous campaign
Champions League key to Slot survival
The Dutch tactician is expected to continue as Liverpool head coach next season as the club close in on Champions League qualification, according to Sky Sports. Any doubts about Slot's future appear to be subsiding rapidly as a seven-point gap has opened up between Liverpool in fifth place and Chelsea in seventh. Fifth place will secure Champions League football next season after Arsenal's progression to the semi-finals - and Liverpool's form has picked up while Chelsea are slipping.
Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, has come under pressure during his second campaign. The Reds are set to end the season without a trophy and find themselves well off the pace set by Arsenal and Manchester City. However, the hierarchy remains committed to the project, with Slot previously stating he retains the complete support from the owners and senior directors Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.
Carragher weighs in on Anfield 'noise'
Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher offered his insight into the situation. "Arne Slot's job has been spoken about all season. We've spoken about it a lot on Monday Night Football," the former defender explained. "There's probably a split in the Liverpool supporters over whether he should stay or go, but the noises I am hearing is Slot will be the Liverpool manager next season if they can secure Champions League qualification, which they look like doing right now."
Van Dijk reflects on 'below-standard' campaign
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has offered a blunt assessment of the season, even after a morale-boosting Merseyside derby win over Everton at the weekend. "We've got five more games left against teams that are also fighting for the Champions League spots. Every game is a big one. We are very disappointed as a whole for the season that we're having, because of the quality we have. It's below standard," the defender remarked. "But we have to keep fighting, keep going, and make the best out of this poor season we're having... [The situation] is definitely not Liverpool-worthy, but it is the reality, and it was important we got the win. I'm glad we did."
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Replacement rumors persist in background
While Slot looks likely to stay, speculation within the media has been rife with names of potential successors should the board change their mind. Former Reds defender Steve Nicol was asked to choose between Slot, former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as the long-term solution for the Anfield dugout. Nicol noted that he likes Iraola's style but eventually favored Alonso, despite the Spaniard's difficult record at Real Madrid.
For now, Liverpool will remain focused on their duties under Slot, with a home fixture against Crystal Palace up next on Saturday.