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Antonio Conte set to leave Napoli as he eyes second Italy national team stint
Italian giants set to split
Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport indicate that Napoli and Conte are set to part ways at the end of the season. The two publications reveal that the decision to split followed a pivotal meeting in mid-April between the manager and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Despite guiding the Partenopei to a recent victory over Pisa that confirmed Champions League qualification for another season, Conte strongly hinted at an impending departure before fulfilling his current agreement, which runs until June 2027.
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Mutual termination terms mapped
Although Conte still has a significant period remaining on his active contract in Naples, a premature exit is being planned behind the scenes. While Corriere dello Sport is slightly more cautious about the finality of the immediate split, it has been widely reported that if the Italian tactician leaves, it will be by mutual consent. This administrative arrangement ensures that the former Premier League-winning manager will vacate his post cleanly and without a payout for the coach.
Sarri and Allegri face friction
A structural vacancy in Naples has ignited an intense race for a replacement, with Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri emerging as the primary contenders. While Allegri’s position at AC Milan is heavily compromised due to clashes with senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic and CEO Giorgio Furlani, Sarri is also reportedly at odds with Lazio president Claudio Lotito.
Speaking in his post-match press conference (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) regarding his future after a painful Roma derby defeat, Sarri said: "Let’s play the last match first. At the moment they haven’t told me anything regarding future plans. I didn’t like this season’s situation, I wasn’t listened to at all and I’m not very happy, maybe the club isn’t happy either. Let’s finish the league campaign and see if they have something to tell me."
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Azzurri rebuild under scrutiny
Conte is reportedly eager to become Italy coach again after the FIGC Presidential election on June 22, aiming to replicate his formidable previous record of 14 victories from 24 matches with the national team. The impending managerial shift leaves Napoli facing an immediate identity crisis as they look to negotiate a seamless transition with potential targets before the summer transfer window opens.