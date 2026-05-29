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‘They don’t care’ - Andre Onana told why he needs Man Utd exit in summer transfer window as ‘mistakes’ make Red Devils redemption impossible
Man Utd signed Lammens & allowed Onana to leave on loan
Belief in his own ability has been rebuilt across a productive stint at Trabzonspor, with Turkish Cup success being savoured at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Onana is due back at Old Trafford this summer as a season-long loan agreement comes to a close.
He is still just 30 years of age, which remains relatively young for a keeper, but there appears to be little future for him in England. That is despite costing United £43 million ($58m) when joining from Italian giants Inter in 2023.
Onana failed to convince those in the dugout and seated in the crowd through two campaigns as the Red Devils’ first choice shot-stopper - despite savouring FA Cup glory along the way. The decision was eventually made that a more reliable last line of defence needed to be found - with Senne Lammens becoming that in September 2025.
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Does Onana need a permanent transfer in 2026?
United still have Onana tied to a contract through to 2028, but the expectation is that he will be moved on as part of his initial transfer fee is recouped. Pressed on whether a sale needs to happen in the next window, ex-United and Cameroon midfielder Djemba-Djemba - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with World Cup Betting - said: “It's quite difficult for him, because when he left, he went on loan, it was good for him, because he went there, he played, he won the cup, he played every game.
“He's not a bad goalkeeper, but he was there at the bad moment and sometimes in England they don't care if you are a goalkeeper playing very well with your feet. They don't care, they know the goalkeeper needs to stay on his line. He was there in the bad moment, it was difficult for him.
“Now, he went on loan, he played there, he won there, it was good. Now, the second goalkeeper [Lammens] was playing, he did very well, now it will be hard for the manager to change that. Even me, if I was the manager, it would be hard for me to change that because the second goalkeeper was there, he brought the team to the Champions League. Now it will be difficult for me, the manager, to change.
“If Onana comes back now, it will be sub and it will be difficult, because he will be nervous, the atmosphere will be different, because Onana will not be happy to not play, and it can affect the second goalkeeper. So, for me, the best thing for him is to be transferred.”
Confidence knock: Onana never recovered from costly errors
Pressed on whether Onana ultimately became the victim of a confidence crisis at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’, as one error inevitably led to another, Djemba-Djemba added: “I think so. I think when you have one mistake, two mistakes, even if you are the best in the world, every goalkeeper has a moment where he will have a doubt - every goalkeeper. But you need to rebuild that, you need to play, to play every game and to rebuild that.
“But for him, it was very, very difficult because one mistake, another mistake, and people, they were behind you, people were shouting, newspapers, it's very difficult. You know how it is in England, it's not too easy. He did great, but now for him, the best thing is to rebuild his confidence, he needs to be transferred.”
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Man Utd open to offers when transfer window opens
United will likely open themselves up to offers when another transfer window swings open, with a professional experiment that promised plenty ultimately delivering very little. At this stage of his career, Onana needs to be playing every week as a No.1 somewhere.
While his reputation may have taken knock during a testing spell in England, there should be no shortage of options for a man with 53 international caps and a Champions League final appearance on his CV to consider.