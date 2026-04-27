'We love him!' - Trabzonspor president makes Andre Onana transfer plea after Man Utd loanee's penalty heroics in Turkish Cup

The Cameroonian shot-stopper enjoyed his finest moment since moving to Turkey, producing a goalkeeping masterclass to guide Trabzonspor into the Turkish Cup semi-finals. Faced with a high-stakes penalty shootout against Samsunspor, Onana stepped up to save three out of the four penalties he faced, securing a 3-1 shootout victory for his side.

The performance was a throwback to the elite form that originally convinced Manchester United to sanction a big-money move for the former Inter star. Having faced significant criticism at Old Trafford before his temporary exit, Onana has found a new lease of life in the Super Lig, where he is now chasing silverware and a potential Champions League qualification spot.