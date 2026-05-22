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Alvaro Arbeloa confirms Real Madrid exit after brief spell as coach ahead of Jose Mourinho's return
Arbeloa leaves after difficult spell in charge
After a spell in charge of the Madrid B team, Arbeloa stepped into the role in January following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, who had only joined the club at the start of the current campaign. However, the managerial change failed to deliver the desired trophies as Madrid fell short in both domestic and European competitions. Their La Liga title hopes ended after a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico, while Bayern Munich knocked them out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals.
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Arbeloa thanks players and club officials
The former Spain international reflected positively on his time at the club despite the disappointing results and thanked both the squad and the club hierarchy for their support. Instead of returning to his post at Madrid B or with the academy, he has opted to part ways after a long association with the club.
"Hopefully, it’s a 'see you later' because I have always considered this my home," Arbeloa said at a press conference ahead of his last game in charge. "I have been part of Real Madrid for 20 years in many roles, and I will always consider it my home. It’s clear that this will be my last match this season as coach of Real Madrid, but I don’t know if it will be the last of my life as a Real Madrid coach.
"I leave Madrid with immense gratitude toward my players. They’ve made me better, allowed me to enjoy every day, taught me so much, and made me a better coach today than I was back on January 12th or 13th. I’m also very grateful to the president and to Jose Angel for the opportunity they gave me, and to everyone involved with the first team.
"I leave Real Madrid thankful because over the past eight years, I’ve been able to get to know the club better. I’ve dealt with so many people, and I leave having made many friends, very happy, and I hope I can return someday."
Mourinho expected to replace Arbeloa
Arbeloa’s announcement comes as Mourinho edges closer to a return to Real Madrid. Reports suggest the Portuguese coach has already verbally agreed to take over at the Bernabeu following the club’s disappointing campaign. Mourinho previously managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and is expected to arrive with his own backroom team. Arbeloa dismissed suggestions he could remain at the club under Mourinho.
"I’m not here to talk about possibilities," he said. "In Mou’s case, I think he has a fantastic coaching staff, as good as he is, and I think he is very well surrounded. If he comes to Real Madrid, he will do so with his coaching staff, as it should be. There is no possibility that I could be part of it."
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Arbeloa targets next managerial opportunity
Los Blancos are now expected to move quickly to finalise Mourinho’s appointment as the club begins preparations for a major rebuild ahead of next season. Meanwhile, Arbeloa's future remains unclear beyond Saturday's home game against Athletic Club.