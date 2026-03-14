'Completely different system again' - Alan Shearer slams Pep Guardiola & says Man City 'got what they deserved' with Real Madrid mauling

Guardiola's tactical approach surprised Shearer. The attacking style the coach desired didn't pan out, as Madrid were able to hit City on the counter-attack. the ex-Newcastle striker told Betfair: "I was very surprised to see that many changes for City and I was slightly surprised to see such an attacking line-up. I guess Pep felt he could go there and beat them because they haven't been great. I've seen Real Madrid a couple of times. But given their history in this competition, this is probably when they come alive."

Despite criticicing Guardiola's tactics, Shearer still hopes the coach can find the ideal formula to turn things around when City host Madrid in the second leg. He said: "This is when it really matters for Real Madrid. They certainly showed that last night and they absolutely punished City. They missed a penalty; it could have been four, and it would have been all over. With 3-0, it's not. I've been to games before where three goals have been turned over. I think it's all about the first goal next week. If Real Madrid get the first goal, it's over. If City get it, then it's game on."