Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Ajax make bold move for Arne Slot in new manager search as Liverpool exit stance revealed

A. Slot
Ajax
Liverpool
Eredivisie
Premier League

Ajax have reportedly made an audacious inquiry regarding Liverpool manager Arne Slot, as technical director Jordi Cruijff intensifies his search for a new permanent head coach. The Eredivisie giants are exploring high-profile options to lead their sporting recovery, though the former Feyenoord boss appears settled on Merseyside despite a challenging season.

  • Cruijff targets elite profile

    While the Ajax squad focuses on salvaging their current campaign, technical director Jordi Cruijff is working behind the scenes to secure a successor for interim boss Oscar Garcia. Michel of Girona remains the leading candidate, but De Telegraaf indicates that the club has also explored a swoop for Slot. Cruijff views Slot as one of only two Dutch coaches capable of managing the club, alongside Peter Bosz, who recently extended his stay at PSV Eindhoven.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Approach deemed futile

    The attempt to lure the 47-year-old back to the Netherlands was met with little encouragement from either the manager or his current employers. Speaking on the Kick-off podcast, journalist Mike Verweij detailed the outcome of the inquiry into the Liverpool boss. Verweij stated: "I was told once again that they also inquired about Arne Slot. Slot is still very firmly in the saddle; he is simply continuing at Liverpool. I also understood that Arne Slot is not very keen to go to Ajax at this point in his career."

  • Proven Eredivisie pedigree

    The interest in the 47-year-old stems from his highly successful track record in the Dutch top flight, most notably during a transformative three-year period in Rotterdam. During his tenure at Feyenoord, he secured the Eredivisie title in 2022-23 and the KNVB Cup the following year, while also guiding the club to the inaugural Conference League final. Despite a dip in results on Merseyside this term, Slot remains under contract at Anfield until June 2027 and has shown no desire to abandon his long-term project in the Premier League.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Searching for leadership

    Ajax must now pivot back to other targets as they prepare for a summer of significant structural changes under Cruijff's guidance. The club's hierarchy remains under pressure to appoint a manager capable of restoring their traditional dominance and European relevance. Meanwhile, Slot faces a critical period at Liverpool, where he must navigate a demanding schedule to ensure the Reds secure a strong finish and guarantee Champions League qualification for next season after a disastrous defence of their Premier League crown.

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJA
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZA
Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE