Scotland vs Ivory Coast predictions: Backing a score draw in Liverpool

We’re backing a draw as the Scots face the Ivorians. They should cancel each other out at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Best bets for Scotland vs Ivory Coast

Scotland and Ivory Coast to draw odds of 3.10 on Parimatch

Both teams to score at odds of 1.90 on Parimatch

Scott McTominay as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.80 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Scotland 1-1 Ivory Coast

Goalscorers prediction - Scotland: Scott McTominay - Ivory Coast: Evann Guessand

Last year was a big one for Scotland. Steve Clarke’s men picked up six wins from 10 matches. The Tartan Army must be pleased with that return. World Cup qualification proved to be the cherry on top. They may have started 2026 with a defeat to Japan, but they’ll be eager to bounce back.

As for Ivory Coast, they suffered Africa Cup of Nations disappointment earlier this year after losing to Egypt in the quarter-finals. Emerse Faé’s side have proven very difficult to beat, with just three losses in their last 16 games. A 4-0 hammering of South Korea over the weekend has likely been a huge boost ahead of this summer’s World Cup. With these international clashes heating up, many fans are looking to the Best Football Betting Sites to find competitive odds and deep market variety ahead of the summer tournament. If you’re planning to back the Tartan Army or the Elephants, using a Parimatch Promo Code like can unlock a deposit bonus to give your match-day bankroll a significant boost

Probable lineups for Scotland vs Ivory Coast

Scotland expected lineup: Gunn, Ralston, Souttar, McKenna, Tierney, Christie, Gilmour, McGinn, McTominay, Curtis, Adams

Ivory Coast expected lineup: Lafont, Singo, Diomande, Kossounou, Konan, Guiagon, Sangare, Kessie, Diallo, Guessand, Godo

World Cup hopefuls to cancel each other out

Both Scotland and Ivory Coast hope to make their mark at the 2026 World Cup this summer. This game serves as an important warm-up fixture for the two sides, and neither wants to suffer defeat. With that in mind, we can see them playing out a draw in Liverpool.

We’re likely to see Steve Clarke ring the changes after the Scots’ defeat to Japan, although there are no new injury concerns. Aaron Hickey, Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland remain unavailable, but Clarke still has options at his disposal. Emerse Faé may also rotate his squad as he continues to assess his options ahead of the tournament.

This will be the first meeting between the two nations, so there’s no head-to-head record to look back on. With plenty of players playing for their places, this clash will be an opportunity to prove their worth. It should be a very interesting match-up, but ultimately we expect a close affair to end level.

Scotland vs Ivory Coast Bet 1: Scotland and Ivory Coast to draw odds of 3.10 on Parimatch

Expect goals on Merseyside

Scotland may not have scored in an underwhelming display against the Japanese. However, a selection shake-up could help their cause.

The Scots failed to find the back of the net in only two games last year. They also scored two or more on six occasions and will be confident in front of goal. Four of their six World Cup qualifiers resulted in both teams getting on the scoresheet. That could happen again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a shutout against the Koreans on Saturday must have been a huge positive for Fae and his side. They failed to keep clean sheets against New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon last year. That should encourage the Scots to find a way through. Goals at both ends are likely.

Scotland vs Ivory Coast Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.90 on Parimatch

Scotland’s man of the moment

Scott McTominay has enjoyed a remarkable couple of years. The 29-year-old has flourished since leaving Manchester United. He was a key player for Napoli as they clinched the Serie A title in 2024/25. Also, he impressed at international level and played a major role in Scotland's qualification for this summer’s showpiece event.

There will be plenty of potential goalscorers on the pitch on Merseyside. The likes of Evann Guessand, Amad Diallo and Che Adams could get in on the act. However, our focus is on the Partenopei star. McTominay has scored in two of his last four international games and has 11 for Napoli in 2025/26.

The former Red Devil has been a shining light for the Tartan Army. We can see him delivering once again at Hill Dickinson Stadium. To ensure you never miss a price shift on McTominay’s scoring odds, a quick Parimatch App Download grants you access to real-time alerts and seamless in-play betting directly from your smartphone.

Scotland vs Ivory Coast Bet 3: Scott McTominay as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.80 on Parimatch

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