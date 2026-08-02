The Parimatch app has a wide range of betting markets that users can choose from. This includes multiple events of popular sports, such as football, cricket, horse racing, basketball, and boxing, etc. The operator provides to their players a platform that they can utilize when they place bets on the go and also use it for tracking odds through both Android and iOS devices.

Parimatch App System Requirements for Android

Current Version of the Application 1.4 OS Compatibility Android 5.1 or above APK File Size 51.3 MB Storage Space Required Minimum 1GB of RAM and 100 MB of available storage. Processor Requirement 1.2 GHz or higher Sports Welcome Bonus Get a 1000% bonus up to ₹70,000 plus 5 extra gifts Promo Code PARIAPP Languages Supported English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Telugu Deposit/Withdrawal Methods UPI, Google Pay, Paytm, Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.), Credit/Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

How to Download Parimatch App on Android

Android users must note that they need to ensure that their device is equipped to support the latest version of the Parimatch app. We have listed the significant details of the app in the table below that you can take a look at. This will help users be certain that the app will perform smoothly on their Android device.It is essential for users to make sure that their Android device can support the latest version of the Parimatch app APK in order to have an enhanced betting experience when they use the app.

Parimatch is undoubtedly one of the best betting apps, and you can compare it with similar apps in our full list. Google has imposed certain restrictive policies on Android users that prevent them from directly downloading betting apps through the Play Store.

However, users can effortlessly find the Parimatch app APK on the operator’s official website. All that users are required to do are to follow just a few simple steps that we have explained below if they want to download the APK file of the Parimatch app on their Android device:

Visit the official website of Parimatch through the browser of your Android device. Select the “Mobile Apps” option in the menu. Once the page gets loaded, you will find the option of “Download for Android” displayed. You have to click on it, so that your Parimatch app download APK process starts instantly. Once the APK download is complete, you need to go to the “Settings” on your device and click on the “Install from unknown sources” option. Then you need to select “Allow” so that your Android system allows you to install external apps on the device. Open the “Downloads” folder of your device. Select the APK file that you have just downloaded. An installation prompt will now pop up on your screen. You need to click on “Agree” so that the installation process starts instantly. Once the installation process is complete, launch the app on your Android device and go to the Parimatch app login option. If you are an existing user, you can simply log into your account using your existing login credentials. If you are new to the platform, you will have to get registered so that you can proceed.

Parimatch App System Requirements for iOS

OS Compatibility iOS version 10.0 or later App Size 114.5 MB Sports Welcome Bonus Get a 1000% bonus up to ₹70,000 plus 5 extra gifts Promo Code PARIAPP Languages Supported English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Telugu Deposit/Withdrawal Methods UPI, Google Pay, Paytm, Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.), Credit/Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

How to Download Parimatch App on iOS

iOS users need to be familiar with the system requirements of the iOS version of the Parimatch app before they proceed to download it on their devices. Let’s take a look at the Parimatch iOS app system requirements that we have listed in the table below. iOS users must check the list thoroughly to ensure that your iOS device is equipped to run the latest version of the Parimatch app.If you want a seamless betting experience, you must first confirm if your device is compatible with the latest version of the application before you get started with the Parimatch India app download process on your iOS device.

Users who have iOS devices can easily download the Parimatch app as it is available on the Apple App Store of their devices. You just have to simply follow the few simple steps that we have explained below if you want to download the Parimatch app on your iOS devices.

Open the App Store application on your iOS device. Type “Parimatch app” in the search bar to search for the app you are looking for. The Parimatch app download page will then load. Select the “Install” option so that your Parimatch app download process is initiated instantly. Once the download and installation of the Parimatch app is complete, you can use the app by accessing it directly through the home screen of your iOS device. Launch the Parimatch app and log in with your credentials if you are an existing customer on the operator’s platform. In case you are a new user on the platform, you need to sign up before you can continue.

Editor’s Take on Parimatch Mobile App

We tested the Parimatch mobile app on both Android and iOS devices. This helped us understand that the app provides a secure sports betting and casino gaming environment to Indian players who use either of the two operating systems. Users can check both cricket odds and football betting options on the app by exploring its wide range of sports betting markets. Parimatch also offers around 10,000 casino gaming options for users of varied needs.

The Parimatch India app download process can be done just by following some simple steps that we have already explained in this guide. The operator gives both Android and iOS users a seamless betting experience while using the Parimatch app. The app comes with a user-friendly interface, which helps users to navigate effortlessly. The operator sends regular push notifications to users so that they stay updated about any upcoming events or promotions.

The app supports various local Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Telugu, apart from English which aids accessibility. Parimatch app users can also carry out transactions through multiple Indian payment options like UPI.

If you are a new user on the platform, you can also claim the exclusive welcome bonus offer that Parimatch has in place. New players can get access to the Parimatch sports welcome bonus by entering the Parimatch promo code PARIAPP in the designated field while signing up on the platform.

This gives new users a 1000% bonus up to ₹70,000, along with 5 extra gifts.The customer support team is very responsive and is available 24/7 to help you navigate through any possible issues that you may come across.

Overall, the Parimatch betting app provides a comprehensive and seamless mobile betting experience to all their users, and is at present one of the best betting apps that is accessible to Indian users.

Parimatch APK File: Is it Safe to Use?

The Parimatch mobile app is not available to download on the Google Play Store. That means the Parimatch app download for Android is only possible using an APK.The Parimatch APK download is safe to use, but it’s essential to access it only via an official link. You can download the Parimatch APK file from the Parimatch website.

Want to know more about the platform before installing? Check out our full Parimatch review for features, betting options, and more.

Parimatch App Login & Registration

Users can log in or sign up for a new Parimatch account after downloading the Parimatch app from either the App Store or the APK download for Android. To log in or register for a Parimatch account, follow these steps:

Account Creation: Open the downloaded app and follow the on-screen instructions to create a new account.

Open the downloaded app and follow the on-screen instructions to create a new account. Personal Details: Create a new account using your phone number or email address. Create an account ID and enter a password.

Create a new account using your phone number or email address. Create an account ID and enter a password. Payment Information: Enter your payment details to complete account creation. Select your preferred financial service, including popular banks, payment solutions and crypto options.

Enter your payment details to complete account creation. Select your preferred financial service, including popular banks, payment solutions and crypto options. Account Deposit: Deposit funds in your account and verify the payment with your financial provider.

Deposit funds in your account and verify the payment with your financial provider. Link Desktop: Existing users who signed up for Parimatch via a laptop or computer can simply log in using their account details.

Parimatch app users must also verify their account. To pass Know Your Customer verification:

Log in to your Parimatch account.

Fill in your details, including your name, email address and phone number.

Upload a photo ID, such as your driver's licence or passport, in the personal settings.

Verification confirmation can take a few hours to be reviewed and approved. If successful, you’ll receive a notification.

Key Features of the Parimatch App

The Parimatch mobile app provides a wide range of sports betting and casino gaming options with features including:

Sports Betting: Parimatch app users can place wagers on all their favourite sports, from cricket and football to Kabaddi and horse racing.

Casino Games: The Parimatch app also provides access to more than 10,000 casino and real money games. That includes popular casino games like blackjack, poker and roulette. It also includes live real money games like Aviator, JetX, Mines, Spin and Win, Thimbles, Tooty Fruity Fruits and Triple Seven.

Live Casino: Parimatch also features a live casino centre. This includes live Baccarat and roulette games and a selection of live Andar Bahar rooms. Parimatch app users can also play live poker games, including rooms like Cricket War, Casino Dragon Tiger and Top Card.

In-Play Betting: Parimatch users can immerse themselves in their favourite sports through in-play betting. The app provides access to live sporting events, including ongoing cricket and football matches. Users can sort the in-play betting page by their favourite sport or competition and see live in-play odds.

Mobile Performance: The Parimatch app offers smooth performance across both Android and iOS devices. The app is simple to navigate and offers rapid deposits and payouts.

Payment Methods: Parimatch is compatible with popular payment methods, including major banks and cryptocurrency options.

How to Update the Parimatch App

Updating the Parimatch app is essential to protect your data and access the latest features. Updating Parimatch is simple using these steps:

Auto-update via App Store (iOS): The iOS version of the Parimatch app will update automatically. Ensure that auto-updates are enabled, so you don’t need to manually download or update the app.

Manual Update for APK (Android): You may need to manually update the Parimatch APK download. To do so, open the Parimatch app and, if an update is available, it will be visible in the update window. Agree to the download and the files will be automatically installed on your device.

Why Updates Matter: Mobile app updates frequently include patches to fix potential security vulnerabilities or add new features. It’s vital to ensure you have the latest version of an app downloaded to protect your data and keep your financial information secure.

Parimatch Mobile App vs. Mobile Site

It is the personal decision of each player whether they want to use the Parimatch mobile app or the Parimatch mobile site. However, we have listed the main differences between the two so that you can make a mindful decision about which medium suits your needs better:

Parimatch Mobile App Parimatch Mobile Site Users need to have device storage space for the app download and installation process so that it runs seamlessly. Users don’t need to worry about storage issues as Parimatch mobile site users do not need any additional device storage. Users can easily operate the Parimatch mobile site instantly through the browsers of their devices. Navigation is smooth and is optimised according to the device type on which the app is being used. Navigation is relatively slower, as the mobile site is more data intensive in comparison. All users can use features such as push alerts and auto-login. The mobile site users cannot access any such features. Users need to manually update the app from time to time. The mobile site is automatically updated to the latest version whenever one is available. Users do not have to update the mobile site manually. More suitable for experienced bettors who have prior knowledge, place bets regularly and use features such as live betting. Well-suited for occasional bettors who want to use the platform quickly to place a bet on the go without worrying about device storage issues.

Common Issues & Fixes during Parimatch App Download

Parimatch app downloads can occasionally fail. Ensure you have the required memory and storage space available and check your device is compatible. If your Parimatch app lags or crashes, try clearing space on your device by deleting unused apps or unnecessary files. If issues continue, contact Parimatch via their 24/7 customer support.

Final Verdict: Should You Download the Parimatch App in India?

Indian sports lovers and casino gamers should download the Parimatch app if they want a safe, secure and user-friendly service. The Parimatch app enables you to scour sports markets for the best odds and bet in-play on ongoing matches. The app is ideal for people who want to make bet builders or play casino games on the go and get quick cashouts. It also offers big welcome bonuses for bettors to gain maximum value from their sports betting service.

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