In this article, we will tell you how to download Parimatch app, installation process, features of the app and much more.

Parimatch App Overview

Indian sports enthusiasts can now bet on their preferred matches and events by installing the Parimatch official app on their phones. This sportsbook is licensed and recognised under the Curacao eGaming Authority, making it a secure platform for online betting.

Let’s find out more about the Parimatch app download and what features it caters to Indian players.

Parimatch Mobile App Details App Welcome Bonus 150% bonus up to ₹30,000 + ₹250 free bet Current Version of the Mobile App 5.1 Apk file size 5.8 MB Installed Client Size 100 MB Cost of loading Free Operating System Support iOS and Android Hindi Language Support Yes Accepted Payment Methods UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer, Cryptocurrency, eWallets, etc Download Link Click Here

How to Download Parimatch APK on Android – Step-by-Step Guide

Here are the steps to complete the Parimatch app download for Android process:

Visit the official Parimatch website. Find and tap on the ‘Mobile Apps’ button from the menu. Download the Parimatch APK file for Android. Go to your phone’s settings. Allow installation from unknown apps. Tap the downloaded file and install the app on your device. Click the “Install” button and the process of Parimatch app download for Android will be completed.

Make sure you install the Parimatch apk with the latest version for Android. You can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the APK file setup:

Open the “Settings" menu on your phone.

Go to "Security" or "Privacy” based on your device.

Find the "Install unknown apps" option.

Toggle the switch next to the web browser or file manager to allow installations from unknown sources.

Installation of Parimatch APK for Android

Once you download the APK file, you can easily install it on your device. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Locate the downloaded APK file on your phone. Allow installation from unknown sources from the settings of your phone. Initiate the installation process. Confirm and wait for the installation to complete. Once it’s installed, open the app and complete the Parimatch sign up.

Parimatch App for Android

The Android app offers a large selection of betting markets and casino games catered to Indian players. You can bet on both domestic and international sports events and tournaments based on your preference.

In addition, the app also provides excellent navigation, real-time updates, and exciting promotions. Read on to learn more about the Parimatch official app and explore available betting offers.

System Requirements for Parimatch APK

Android Version Android 5.1 or more RAM 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz Memory Space 100 MB

Supported Android Devices

You can download this sportsbook app on any of the following Android devices. We have listed just a few of them:

Samsung Galaxy S6

Oppo Reno

Huawei P30

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 9

ASUS ZenFone 2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Nexus 6P

Parimatch iOS App

Similar to the Android app, you can also download Parimatch for iOS devices. The iOS app is easy to install and offers an exciting betting experience to iPhone users.

From intuitive design to a vast betting library, the operator ensures players are entertained on the platform. In addition, the iOS app offers diverse betting markets and sends real-time updates to users.

How to Download the Parimatch App for iOS?

Here are the steps to download the iOS version of this sportsbook:

Visit the Parimatch and click on 'Mobile Apps' in the menu. Click on iOS and you will be taken to App Store. Start the Parimatch app download for iOS. Tap on the downloaded file and install the app on your device. Click the “Install” button, and the Parimatch betting app will be installed on your phone.

Parimatch iOS App System Requirements

Check out the system requirements for downloading the iOS version of this sportsbook app:

iOS Version iOS 8.0 RAM 1 Gb Memory Space 100 Mb Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS devices for Parimatch App

The operator allows users to download the iOS app on their Apple tablets and smartphones. Players can install the Parimatch online betting app on any of the following iPhone devices:

iPhone 13, 12, 11 series

iPhone X series

iPhone 8, 7 series

iPad 2, 3 and 4

How to Update and Download the Latest Parimatch App?

By downloading the latest version, you will get new features and offers available on the sportsbook.

Now that you know the installation process, let’s take a quick look at the steps to update the app to the latest version:

Go to the app store or Google play store on your device. Enter ‘Parimatch’ in the search bar and find if any latest updated version of the app is available. Tap the ‘Update’ button and wait for the installation. After completing the update, open the app on your device. Explore and check if all the new features are working properly.

Parimatch Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

This sportsbook app welcomes new players with a 150% sports bonus of up to ₹30,000 plus ₹250 free bet. To avail the offer, you need to apply the Parimatch bonus code GOALPARI during account registration.

In addition, gambling enthusiasts will also get a 150% casino welcome bonus of up to ₹1,05,000. You can claim these offers after making your first deposit and fulfilling all the bonus terms & conditions.

Check more details about these bonuses in the table given below:

Bonus Type Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Sports Welcome Bonus 150% bonus of up to ₹30,000 ₹200 Casino Welcome Bonus 150% bonus of up to ₹105,000 ₹350

How to avail Parimatch Mobile App Bonus?

After creating your betting account, follow these steps to claim the Parimatch mobile app download bonus:

Open the Parimatch app on your phone and login to your account. Tap the “Deposit” button. Select your preferred payment method. Enter the amount you want to deposit. Confirm the deposit by clicking the “Continue” button. Go to the “Special Offers” section on your profile. Now select the bonus you want to avail and enter promo code GOALPARI. Once you complete the bonus conditions, your account will be credited with the Parimatch betting app bonus.

Parimatch Mobile Site vs Parimatch APK: Which One to Choose?

The operator offers functional Parimatch mobile app download options for both Android and iOS users in India. Furthermore, its website version is also compatible with different types of devices.

However, there might be a few differences that you will notice when playing on both. You can access the website version through browsers, while the app allows you to get direct access to the sportsbook.

Moreover, the mobile app offers a smooth and better user experience as compared to the website. The app also provides you with instant real-time updates and notifications.

Parimatch Mobile Site Features Parimatch App Features Requires a browser to get access Doesn’t require any browser Doesn’t require updates Requires updates Fewer sportsbook features More & better sportsbook features Doesn’t take space on the device Takes up space on the device

How to Create a New Account on Parimatch App?

Creating a new account on the Parimatch official app is quick and easy. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Download and install the sportsbook app and tap the “Sign Up” button. Enter your phone number. Create a strong password and click on “Sign Up”. The operator will send you a verification code, so you should complete the verification by entering it. This will finalise the account creation process.

Once you create and verify your account, the sportsbook will offer you a welcome bonus. You will be able to collect it after meeting all the requirements.

How to Log in to the Parimatch App?

Check out the steps to log in to this sportsbook app.

Open the app on your phone. Tap the “Login” button. Enter your registered phone number and password. Confirm by clicking the “Login” option.

Betting Options on Parimatch Mobile App

Indian players can bet on a variety of sports events and tournaments on this mobile app. The sportsbook offers different bet types, including single, system, parlay, and parlay+ bets.

You can bet on popular cricket events like the IPL and World Cup. Here are some popular betting options available on this app:

Cricket

Football

Basketball

Hockey

Baseball

MMA

Boxing

Tennis

Table Tennis

Live Betting

Here, you can also experience the fun of live sports betting by wagering on matches happening in real-time. The sportsbook offers the following live betting features to Indian players:

25+ sports for live betting.

Separate sections for live, weekend, and upcoming matches.

Multiple live cricket odds.

Live cricket streaming is available.

Casino Games

The sportsbook app also has a separate section for casino games, including online slots, table games, and live casino games. You can bet on high-quality games developed by the top software providers in the industry.

Some popular names that you will find on this app are Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Ezugi, and Pragmatic Play.

Here are some popular casino games you can try on the Parimatch online betting app:

Online Slots: Ultimate Hot, Big Bass Bonanza, 3 Coins.

Table Games: Parimatch Andar Bahar, Lightning Roulette, Parimatch BJ.

Hindi Games: Teen Patti, Hindi Roulette, Super Andar Bahar.

Poker: Casino Hold’em and Bet on Teen Patti.

Other Games: Cricket War, Hi-Lo, and Parimatch TopCard.

How to Place a Bet on Parimatch App?

Players can follow these steps to place a bet on this app:

Open the app on your phone. Login to your betting account and navigate to the ‘Sports’ section. Select the event you want to bet on. Choose your bet type and enter the amount you want to bet. Confirm your bet. Check the match results to see if you win.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in Parimatch App

If you want to know more about Parimatch deposit process, we have you covered.You can use any of the following payment methods to deposit or withdraw funds on the app:

Payment Option Minimum Deposit Withdrawal Time UPI ₹200 Up to 15 minutes GPay ₹200 Up to 15 minutes Paytm ₹300 Up to 15 minutes PhonePe ₹700 Up to 15 minutes AstroPay ₹1000 Up to 15 minutes Tether 2 USDT Up to 15 minutes Bitcoin 0.0001 BTC Up to 15 minutes

Best Features of Parimatch App

From diverse betting options to fast payment, the Parimatch online betting app offers reliable features to Indian players. Let’s take a quick look at some of the best features of this sportsbook app:

Live sports betting along with live streaming features.

Exciting bonuses for both new and existing players.

Fast and secure transactions.

A large number of betting markets with multiple bet types.

Excellent user interface and easy navigation.

Parimatch App Customer Service

Another great feature of this betting app is its effective customer support. Players can quickly resolve their queries by connecting with customer service via online chat and email.

The bookmaker allows Indian players to use both English and Hindi to communicate with the support team. You can also find solutions to common issues by exploring the ‘FAQs’ section available on the app.

During our review, we found Parimatch support staff to be extremely helpful and faced no issues.

Final Thoughts about Parimatch App

Overall, the Parimatch mobile app is a great option for players looking for an India-specific betting platform. From design to the betting selection, the operator ensures everything is customised for Indian players.

As the sportsbook is Curacao-licensed, players can enjoy hassle-free betting on this app.

Moreover, this pocket-betting solution is filled with exciting bonuses and promotional offers. If we compare it to the other betting apps, Parimatch has secured the title of one of the most trusted and popular bookmakers in India.

Parimatch App FAQs

Here are some of the most important FAQs about Parimatch app.

Is it legal to download Parimatch app in India?

Yes, there’s no rule that prohibits downloading this sportsbook app in India. You can install the app and place bets without any issues.

How to install the Parimatch APK?

You can download the Parimatch apk file from the website. Once you do that, make sure your device has 'allow installation from unknown sources' turned on in the phone settings. You can then easily install the app by tapping on the downloaded file.

How to update the Parimatch app?

Download the latest version of the app from our guide. You can also look for the ‘Update’ option on the app.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount in the Parimatch app?

The minimum withdrawal amount on Parimatch app is ₹500.

What are the reasons for Parimatch app installation issues on my phone?

Some common reasons could be a poor network connection, a lack of system requirements, or your device not allowing the installation. Go to settings on your phone and allow installation from unknown sources.