PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions: PSG chase 100th UCL win

Our betting expert expects PSG to hold Vincent Kompany’s rampant Bayern Munich side to a hard-fought draw at Parc des Princes in the first leg.

Best bets for PSG vs Bayern Munich

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Second-half BTTS – Yes, at odds of 2.25 on Stake

Harry Kane to score anytime, at odds of 2.05 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 2-2 Bayern Munich

PSG 2-2 Bayern Munich Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Bayern Munich: Michael Olise, Harry Kane

Paris Saint-Germain reached their third straight Champions League semi-final, progressing 4-0 on aggregate past Liverpool in the last round. The Ligue 1 title is in their control, and they can now focus fully on this semi-final fixture.

After eliminating the Reds, Luis Enrique faced criticism for rotating against Lyon, as they lost 2-1 at Parc des Princes. However, back-to-back 3-0 victories against Nantes and Angers, combined with Lens dropping points, have improved morale in the Parisian camp. Fans looking to back the French giants can often find enhanced odds and registration bonuses by using a Stake Promo Code before placing their wagers.

Bayern Munich prepared differently. After securing a record 35th Bundesliga title with a 4-2 victory over Stuttgart, they eliminated Bayer Leverkusen from the DFB-Pokal semi-final.

Last weekend was less straightforward. Bayern trailed 3-0 at half-time to mid-table Mainz. Die Roten then produced a four-goal comeback in the second period to win 4-3 at the Mewa Arena.

The reigning champions face the tournament favourites. This is their sixth meeting in nine season between these two Champions League powerhouses. A victory would mark Paris Saint-Germain’s 100th win in the competition. For those who prefer trading positions or seeking better value than traditional sportsbooks, Betting Exchange Sites offer a platform to lay or back these elite teams against other players.

However, doing so against arguably Europe’s most in-form team is a difficult challenge. We expect a closely contested draw, with the decisive fixture taking place at the Allianz Arena next week.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Bayern Munich

PSG expected lineup: Safanov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Neves, Mayulu, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Diaz, Kane

High-scoring encounter anticipated in Paris

Both PSG and Bayern Munich are unstoppable going forward. While their attacks are impeccable, they also concede against top opposition.

PSG have won their last four Champions League games by two or more goals against Chelsea and Liverpool. Enrique’s team have also scored over two goals in a joint-record eight consecutive knockout matches.

Bayern frequently find the net, as their matches are usually filled with world-class strikes. There have been over 2.5 total goals in their last seven away Champions League games. At the same time, 11 of Bayern’s 12 UCL matches this campaign featured over 2.5 total goals.

None of PSG’s last five competitive games have crossed the 3.5 mark, but the quality of their next opponents is significant. Bayern have scored four or more in six of their last 10 fixtures, including the famous 4-3 win over Real Madrid last round.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction 1: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Fireworks in the second half

Bayern Munich trailed Mainz 3-0 at half-time in their last away fixture. They ultimately won 4-3, demonstrating squad depth and attacking quality in the closing stages.

Eight of Bayern’s last nine Champions League games saw both teams find the back of the net. Furthermore, their last seven away games in the competition also resulted in both teams scoring.

PSG have kept six clean sheets in their last eight competitive outings. However, a repeat of their last Paris meeting is plausible against the German champions. Bayern have gone seven of their last 10 competitive matches without a clean sheet.

In the league phase, Bayern secured a 2-1 victory in round four here at Parc des Princes. Luis Diaz bagged a first-half brace. Joao Neves scored a late consolation goal. This time, more is at stake. Both teams are poised to score after the interval, setting up a highly competitive second leg in Munich. To keep track of these shifting live odds and manage wagers on the move, the Stake App provides a streamlined mobile interface with real-time updates and instant cryptocurrency transactions.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction 2: Second-half BTTS – Yes, at odds of 2.25 on Stake

Kane possesses significant attacking threat

Harry Kane has recorded 12 goals in the 2025/26 Champions League - his career-best tally. That surpasses his goal tally by one strike in the 2024/25 campaign, when Inter Milan eliminated Bayern from the quarter-finals.

His first-half equaliser in the 4-3 win over Real Madrid marked five successive UCL matches with a goal. He now ranks alongside Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard from the 2007/08 campaign as the only other English player to achieve this record.

Kane’s 12 goals are the most by an English player in a single edition of the tournament. He now has eight goals and one assist across seven consecutive appearances for Bayern.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward is experiencing an exceptional period of form. The Parisian defence will struggle against arguably the most effective striker in world football. There is value in backing him to score against PSG.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction 3: Harry Kane to score anytime, at odds of 2.05 on Stake

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