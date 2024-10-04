Stake App Download Guide: Download Android & iOS Latest Version

The upcoming Stake app will be a crypto focused online gambling platform that will allow you to bet on your favorite events.

Stake App Overview

To begin with, our experts have found that Stake offers some of the most competitive odds in sports markets in India. Also, you get to access these odds via your smartphone. It doesn’t matter whether you use Android or iOS, because the operator will probably offer downloadable apps for both.

Most importantly, the system requirements for the upcoming apps will be fairly non-demanding. As a result, you can download and install the Stake betting app on most modern mobile devices. Here, we’re sharing a quick overview for you.

Current Version of the Application To be disclosed upon release APK Filesize To be disclosed upon release Installed Client Size To be disclosed upon release Cost Free OS Support Android, iOS Welcome Bonus 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹1,00,000 Hindi Language Support Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Methods Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tether (USDT), UPI Download Link Stake.apk

How to Download Stake APK on Android

In order to place real money bets on the Stake betting app, you first need to download it.

To begin with, we’re assuming the Stake Android app won’t be available on the Google Play Store as it doesn’t allow gambling apps. For that reason, our experts have outlined the steps you need to follow:

Download the Stake APK

Firstly, visit the site to find the Stake mobile app download page. Then, click or tap “Download for Android”. You can either do it on your computer and transfer the file to your Android phone or directly download it on your phone.

Allow Unknown App Installations on Your Phone

Once the Stake APK is downloaded, you need to prepare your Android device for the installation. To begin with, go to your device’s settings and search for “unknown apps.” Generally, this is a toggle button that lets you enable third-party APK installations.

Find the APK File and Install It

Now that your Android smartphone or Tablet is ready, locate the APK file. For instance, you may find it on the default download location of your phone. Similarly, if you’ve set a different download location, look for the Stake app download file there.

Installation of Stake APK for Android Devices

Once you tap the APK file, the installation prompt will appear. Tap on “Install” and let your device complete the process. Now, you should find the Stake Android app on your phone’s app library. You can also add it to your home screen for faster access.

Stake.com App for Android

The Stake Android app practically offers all the features of the desktop version. You can access the sportsbook as well as the casino games on your phone. Also, the operator adds new releases to its library frequently so you can expect it to be fresh.

Moreover, we’re expecting the Android app to be very lightweight and performance-optimized. So, it should be a breeze playing slots, table games, or live dealer games.

System Requirements for Stake APK

Android Version Disclosed upon release RAM At least 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz or higher Memory Space Disclosed upon release

Supported Android Devices

Samsung: Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G, Galaxy A05, Galaxy F23 5G, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24;

Xiaomi: Redmi 13C;

Oppo: A17, A57, A78;

Vivo: V27 5G.

Stake iOS App

Along with the Android app, Stake has plans to launch an iOS app as well. While the features are more or less the same as the Android counterpart, it’s going to be optimised for the iOS environment.

How to Download the Stake App for iOS?

Unlike Android, the iOS app for Stake should be available on the App Store. It makes sense because Apple is more forgiving toward gambling apps. Here are the steps to get the app on your iPhone or iPad.

Visit the App Store and search “Stake” on the search bar. Once you find the app, tap “Get”. Then, authenticate the download with face recognition or PIN. Once the app is downloaded and installed, deposit and start playing.

Stake iOS App System Requirements

iOS Version To be disclosed RAM At least 1 GB Memory Space To be disclosed Processor 1.2 GHz or more

Supported iOS devices for Stake App

When the app becomes available, the following iOS devices are most likely to support it:

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max;

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max;

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max;

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

How to Update and Download the Latest Stake.com App?

As shown above, you need to download the Stake mobile app from a third-party source and our website is the safest source right now. In fact, you’ll find the latest version of the app as we’ll keep updating them.

But what about after you download and install the app? In that case, the app should show a pop-up notification on your screen every time there’s an update. All you have to do is allow the app to update.

Stake Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

Once you download the Stake app, you can claim the welcome bonus it offers to new players. However, the operator doesn’t offer any exclusive bonuses for app users in India.

Of course, the primary bonus of the platform is its welcome bonus. Explicitly, it’s a 200% match to your first deposit. Consequently, you can get up to ₹1,00,000. To claim this offer, the minimum deposit requirement is set at ₹500. Moreover, you can use the Stake promo code during registration to activate this offer.

Also, the offer is the same for both the sportsbook and the casino. You need to wager the bonus and the deposit 40 times before you can withdraw it as real money.

Bonus Type Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Sports welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 ₹500 Casino welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 ₹500

How to Avail Stake Mobile App Bonus?

After you create an account through the Stake.com app, here are the quick steps on how to avail the mobile bonus:

Firstly, sign in and make a qualifying deposit. Secondly, use the right Stake bonus code. Remember, it may take up to 24 hours for the operator to credit the bonus to your account.

Stake Mobile Site vs Stake APK: Which One to Choose?

The Stake web platform is not only available on desktop, but also on mobile. In fact, it’s an HTML5-compatible site that adjusts to any screen size. Unquestionably, our experience suggests that Stake.com APK is the better option.

It’s simply because an installed app is almost always more optimised than a web-based platform. Also, you only need to sign in once without worrying about the security of your credentials. What’s more, is that you receive live notifications about updates in the betting or casino sphere even when the app is idle. So, if we had to pick, we’d suggest the Stake APK.

Mobile/Desktop Version Stake.com APK Good option if you don’t want to hog resources. More optimised and intuitive. Requires manual login every time. Login once and forget about it. May suffer from occasional glitches. Easy to deposit and withdraw.

How to Create a New Account on Stake App?

To begin with the Stake app, follow the steps below to create an account.

Firstly, open the app on your phone and tap on the “Register” button. Enter the required details, such as your email address, username, password, date of birth, and phone number. Then, enter the optional bonus code. At this instant, provide the necessary personal details. At last, press “Register” to complete the process.

Keep in mind that you need to complete the verification process in order to fully use your account. Alternatively, you can sign up using social networks, such as Facebook, Google, Line, and Twitch. Of course, you can claim the welcome offer for new players through the app.

How to Log in to the Stake APK?

Once your account is registered, you can sign in with a few quick steps. Here they are:

Firstly, open the Stake app and press the “Sign In” button. On the login form, enter your email address/username and password. Then, press “Sign In” to get into your account. Alternatively, you can log into your Stake account via Facebook, Google, Line, and Twitch. Simply press the icon you’re interested in.

Betting Options on Stake Mobile App

Stake is a complete online gambling platform, meaning you can bet on sports as well as casino games, as we’ve stated in our Stake review previously. Nevertheless, let’s discuss this in detail.

Pre-Match Betting

Also known as fixed-odds betting, these sports events have fixed odds that Stake discloses before the match goes live. These are comparatively safe, as once you place the bet, the odds don’t change. You can bet on all popular sports, such as soccer, tennis, cricket, basketball, racing, baseball, and so on.

Live Betting

Live betting, on the other hand, is often more exciting thanks to the dynamic odds. On the sports menu, you’ll find the “Live Events” tab, where the available options are displayed.

In fact, you’ll find the name of the sports along with the available number of events on the top navigation menu. At the present time, you can bet on tennis, soccer, baseball, cricket, volleyball, badminton, etc.

How to Place a Bet on Stake App?

In order to place bets on the Stake app, you first need to register by following our steps. Then, do the following:

At first, choose between the Sports and Casino sections. Then, find a sports event or a casino game that you like. If it’s a sports event, tap on the market to add it to your bet slip. On the contrary, if it’s a casino game, simply tap on it to play. Don’t forget to adjust your bet value beforehand.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in Stake App

Below you can find the available deposit and withdrawal methods, including their limits.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount Minimum Withdrawal Time Litecoin (LTC) No limit is set Up to 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) No limit is set Up to 24 hours Ethereum (ETH) No limit is set Up to 24 hours TRON (TRX) No limit is set Up to 24 hours Dogecoin (DOGE) No limit is set Up to 24 hours Bitcoin Cash (BCH) No limit is set Up to 24 hours Tether (USDT) No limit is set Up to 24 hours UPI No limit is set 1-3 business days

Best Features of Stake APK

All in all, the Stake.com app is a reliable platform for online gambling in India. To begin with, you start the journey with the 100% match deposit bonus. After that, you get to explore a whole world of sports bets and casino games.

Moreover, Stake supports both cryptocurrencies and local currency in India, making your journey more seamless. Here are the best features according to our experts:

Optimised for Android and iOS;

Lightweight;

Intuitive user interface;

Gets regular updates.

Stake App Customer Service

On the web platform, Stake offers 24/7 support via live chat. As a result, we’re confident the Stake app will come with the same functionality. To begin with, you can tap the headphone icon to open the dialogue box where you can choose between the FAQ and messages.

Stake App Summary

Overall, our experts are happy to recommend you the upcoming Stake app. It’s a licensed operator that accepts customers from India. Also, it supports the local currency.

Although the Stake betting app is yet to be released, we can confidently say that it’s going to be optimized, inclusive, and enjoyable.

In conclusion, we’ve found this platform adhering to international gambling laws as well as laws in India. We’re positive the launch of the Stake app will be successful. Also, we’ll share the the latest details with you on this page.

Stake App FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is it legal to download the Stake app in India?

To begin with, the Indian law doesn’t regulate online gambling. As a result, there is no direct restriction on using gambling apps. So, we can safely say that the Stake app download is legal in India.

How to install the Stake APK?

Firstly, you need to download the APK file from the official website. Then, you can follow the steps our experts have outlined on this page.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount in the Stake app?

On the T&C page, the minimum withdrawal requirement changes from method to method. For instance, the minimum withdrawal for Bitcoin is 0.0002 BTC. For LTC, it’s 0.04 and for ETH, it’s 0.004.

What are the reasons for Stake app installation issues on my phone?

It’s important to realize that there can be many reasons for the installation issues on your phone. For instance, not enabling unknown app installations is one. If the issues don't resolve even after that, reach out to the Stake support team.