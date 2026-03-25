Poland vs Albania predictions: Poles stroll to WC 2026 playoff final

Can Lewandowski and company advance to the 2026 World Cup playoff final? If so, they will face either Sweden or Ukraine in Valencia or Solna next week.

Best bets for Poland vs Albania

Robert Lewandowski to score first at odds of 3.60 with Parimatch

Poland to win and both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.46 with Parimatch

Poland -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 3.05 with Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Poland 2-0 Albania

Goalscorers prediction - Poland: Lewandowski, Szymański - Albania: N/A

Poland will enjoy the benefit of playing on home soil when they face Albania in their 2026 World Cup playoff semi-final on Thursday evening.

The Poles had a very successful run during their Group G qualifiers, collecting 17 points across eight matches. Even though they averaged over two points per game, they could not overtake the Netherlands, who topped the group without losing a single match.

Poland conceded just seven goals in their eight group stage qualifiers. However, they will have to make a couple of changes to their starting lineup this Thursday. Midfielder Nicola Zalewski is suspended after picking up a yellow card during their final group match against Malta. Thankfully for head coach Jan Urban, there are no other major selection problems, something bettors may also consider after reading a Parimatch review ahead of the game Jakub Kaminski is likely to assist Robert Lewandowski in the final third.

With England dominating Group K by winning all eight of their matches without conceding a single goal, Albania had no real chance of claiming the top spot. They only secured second place over Serbia by a single point. They showed defensive solidity, conceding only five goals across their eight fixtures, though they scored only seven goals.

The visitors will travel to Poland without one of their top strikers. Rey Manaj, who scored three of Albania’s seven qualifying goals, will not travel as he tore a thigh muscle. He’ll be replaced by Myrto Uzuni, who will likely play alongside Armando Broja.

Probable lineups for Poland vs Albania

Poland expected lineup: Grabara, Kiwior, Skoras, Ziolkowski, Kedziora, Zielinski, Moder, Cash, Kaminski, Szymański, Lewandowski

Albania expected lineup: Strakosha, Ajeti, Mitaj, Hysaj, Djimsiti, Shehu, Asllani, Laci, Hoxha, Broja, Uzuni

Backing Lewandowski to score first

Although Robert Lewandowski has failed to score in seven of his last nine games for Barcelona, the veteran is bound to step up for this crucial game. The 37-year-old has still maintained an impressive average of nearly one goal every two matches for both club and country this term, which could make this market worth considering for those comparing instant withdrawal betting sites.

He’s scored 11 goals in 24 games for Barca and averaged more than a goal every other game for Poland, netting four times in seven outings.

As the captain of the national team, Lewandowski is well aware that this represents his final opportunity to play for his country at a major tournament. We believe the 25% chance of Lewandowski scoring first greatly undervalues his continued contribution for Poland, and punters can look to maximise their returns on this market with a Parimatch promo code WhoScored gave Lewandowski an average rating of 7.7 during the group stage, with only two other Polish players recording an average of over 7 in the campaign.

Poland vs Albania Bet 1: Robert Lewandowski to score first at odds of 3.60 with Parimatch

Poles to advance with a clean sheet

Poland allowed fewer than one goal per match during their qualifying run. Meanwhile, Albania averaged fewer than one goal scored per game in their respective group.

Because of this, we are backing Poland to secure an outright victory while keeping a clean sheet, making the Both Teams to Score - No market seem very appealing. The absence of Albania’s leading group-stage goalscorer will severely reduce their attacking options.

Albania have managed to defeat Poland only once across their 12 encounters since 1970. Furthermore, the winning side have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three head-to-head meetings.

Poland vs Albania Bet 2: Poland to win and both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.46 with Parimatch

Value on a two-goal victory margin

If Poland score first, backing them on the handicap seems like a very smart choice. An early goal would force the Albanians to open up and push bodies forward as they search for an equaliser. The visitors will try to frustrate and take time out of the game, but an early breakthrough for the hosts would make a victory by at least two goals highly probable.

Poland found the back of the net 14 times during their eight qualifiers, giving them a scoring rate of 1.75 goals per match. They just need to keep up that average to score twice on Thursday.

It’s worth noting that home advantage will also be a major advantage for the Poles. We can currently back Poland to win by two or more goals at a probability of only 33%. Given that Albania averaged a mere 0.88 goals scored per game during the qualifiers, Poland will only need to score twice to cover this line.

Poland vs Albania Bet 3: Poland -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 3.05 with Parimatch

+