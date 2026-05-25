Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano predictions: History calls in Leipzig

Our betting expert expects the Conference League final to be tight. Rayo Vallecano and Crystal Palace compete for their first-ever European title.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

Both teams to score – Yes at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 2.05 on Stake

Ismaila Sarr to score anytime at odds of 2.60 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-3 Rayo Vallecano

Crystal Palace 2-3 Rayo Vallecano Goalscorers prediction: Crystal Palace: Ismaila Sarr, Brennan Johnson; Rayo Vallecano: Alvaro Garcia, Sergio Camello, Jorge de Frutos

A first-time European champion will be crowned at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano meet for the first time ever. Both clubs have reached their first European final in only their second continental campaigns, you can bridge the gap to the action by exploring the current Stake promo code.

Palace have reached the Conference League final in their first-ever major European campaign. Their only prior European outings were two losses in the 1998 Intertoto Cup. This final will be their 17th match in the competition – having won nine, drawn four and lost three.

They have been less impressive in the Premier League. The shift in momentum makes the Stake registration more relevant than ever for this matchup. Oliver Glasner, who will depart after the final, guided Palace to 15th place, six points above relegated West Ham. A win here would seal their place in London football history.

As far as underdogs go, few rival Rayo Vallecano. Rayito have exceeded expectations this campaign, finishing eighth and missing out on European qualification by a single point. Their only route to next season’s Europe is to win the Conference League and claim a Europa League league phase spot.

Inigo Perez has built a resilient side capable of upsetting bigger clubs. Like Palace, Rayo have lost only three European games this term. Yet, they have been the competition’s best performers, having won 10 matches so far.

History will be made in Leipzig. You can bridge the gap to the action by exploring the current best betting sites. One of these two teams will lift their first-ever European trophy. Palace enter this showdown as favourites, but Rayo have proven difficult to break down throughout the season. A tight final is expected.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Canvot, Lacroix, Rid, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Munoz, Sarr, Pino, Larsen

Rayo Vallecano expected lineup: Cardenas, Balliu, Mumin, Mendy, Espino, Valentin, Martin, Gumbau, Garcia, Diaz, Nteka

No clean sheets in Leipzig

Crystal Palace stumbled through their final four Premier League matches, failing to win any. They scored in three of those matches, the expectation being a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. Their most recent victory came in the 2-1 semi‑final second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk.

They faced Arsenal on the final league day. Jean-Phillipe Mateta’s 89th-minute strike was just a consolation in a 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park. Palace have failed to score only three times in 16 Conference League games.

Rayo, on the other hand, have drawn a blank just once in 14 Conference League fixtures. Los Franjirrojos are in brilliant form, unbeaten in nine straight competitive matches. Their last goalless outing was a 3-0 loss to Real Mallorca in the second week of April.

With a maiden European title on the line, both teams will chase glory without restraint. Neither goalkeeper is expected to keep a clean sheet in what promises to be an exciting final.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction 1: Both teams to score – Yes at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Red Bull Arena prepares for goals

Palace are the Conference League's top scorers this season, having netted 25 goals from the league phase to the final. Eight of their games in that run have gone over 2.5 total goals. Rayo Vallecano have also cleared that mark in eight matches in the competition.

However, Rayo have scored three fewer than Palace in the same period, excluding qualifiers. They are only the second Spanish side to reach the Conference League final, following Real Betis last season.

Rayo's recent games have not been as high‑scoring as Palace's. The Eagles have seen over 2.5 goals in each of their last eight competitive matches.

Palace are the third English club to reach this final, following West Ham and Chelsea, who both won the trophy. Palace will be eager to write their name alongside their London rivals. Meanwhile, Rayo have nothing to lose in what could be their biggest game in history. Goals should flow.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction 2: Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 2.05 on Stake

Can Sarr lead Palace to victory?

Ismaila Sarr has been Palace’s biggest attacking weapon in the Conference League. He is the competition’s top scorer with nine goals in 12 games, five more than Rayo’s Alemao. Sarr has netted in each of the club’s last five knockout games.

One of his six strikes in that run made history. Sarr struck after just 21 seconds against Shakhtar in the first leg of the semi-final, registering the fastest goal in Conference League history. He also found the net in the return leg.

Sarr is the club’s second-highest scorer in the Premier League with nine goals, only behind Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Senegalese forward has netted two goals in Palace’s last four league games, with the club avoiding defeat on both occasions.

Overall, Sarr has 21 goals and two assists in 44 matches across all competitions. His presence is instrumental in the final-third if Palace are to unlock Rayo's defence and fight for the trophy.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction 3: Ismaila Sarr to score anytime at odds of 2.60 on Stake

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