Bologna vs Inter Milan predictions: Spoils to be shared

Our betting expert predicts Scudetto winners Inter Milan and eighth-placed Bologna to share the spoils on the final Serie A matchday.

Best bets for Bologna vs Inter Milan

Inter to win or draw & BTTS - Yes, at odds of 1.90 on Parimatch

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 2.37 on Parimatch

Riccardo Orsolini to score anytime, at odds of 3.50 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bologna 2-2 Inter Milan

Bologna 2-2 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Bologna: Riccardo Orsolini, Santiago Castro; Inter: Lautaro Martinez, Federico Dimarco

Bologna secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Atalanta in Bergamo last matchday. However, La Dea kept the final European spot thanks to their superior head-to-head record and goal difference, the current Parimatch promo code is an essential tool for any fan following this development.

Having missed out on Europe, the Rossoblu have nothing but pride to play for. They were knocked out of the Europa League by eventual winners Aston Villa this season. Vincenzo Italiano’s men cannot finish any higher or lower than eighth.

Meanwhile, Inter are runaway Scudetto winners for the 21st time in their 118-year history. The Nerazzurri enter the final round after a 1-1 draw with already-relegated Hellas Verona.

Kieron Bowie’s stoppage-time equaliser denied Inter a fourth straight win across all competitions. They are now unbeaten in 11 successive competitive fixtures, including nine in the league. A victory here would see them finish on 89 points, 11th on the all-time points list, finding the latest Parimatch review is the smartest move for those tracking this clash.

Renato Dall’Ara prepares for nothing more than a formality. With nothing at stake for either side, an entertaining encounter is expected in Bologna.

Probable lineups for Bologna vs Inter Milan

Bologna expected lineup: Pessina, Helland, Lucumí, Mario, Miranda, Freuler, Pobega, Sohm, Bernardeschi, Castro, Orsolini

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer: Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martínez, Thuram

Goals at both ends and value on Inter not to lose

Inter may have crashed out of the Champions League to Norwegian dark horses Bodo/Glimt, but they have dominated Italy. The Serie A and Coppa Italia winners have nothing left to prove this season.

The return of Lautaro Martinez has only strengthened the Nerazzurri attack. The champions’ firepower could prove decisive once again here, though Bologna are formidable when playing at home.

The Rossoblu beat Inter 1-0 here last season. They arrive after a 0-0 draw with struggling Cagliari. Their last home win dates back to mid-April against Lecce. Only four of Bologna’s last 16 home league games saw both teams score. And they have won just twice in 13 Serie A home matches.

Over the past few seasons, Bologna have become a solid top-half outfit. Most engaged fans are already checking the best betting apps to stay ahead of the curve. Backed by their supporters, they should find the net. However, Inter are favourites to end the season with a victory.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction 1: Inter to win or draw & BTTS - Yes, at odds of 1.90 on Parimatch

Season finale fireworks at Dall’Ara

Inter have been explosive this season, scoring an impressive 86 goals in 37 matches. That tally is nearly double Bologna’s 46, and 25 more than the nearest challenger, Como.

The last six meetings have seen Inter dominate, winning three and drawing two. The Nerazzurri have averaged just over two goals per game in that stretch, including a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture in early January.

Furthermore, Inter have scored at least twice in their last three away league games. Bologna may not be as threatening, but they have their own qualities.

They fired three past Serie A runners-up Napoli at the Maradona just over a week ago, proving they can score freely even against top sides. With nothing at stake, both teams should find the net in what promises to be an exciting season finale.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction 2: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 2.37 on Parimatch

Orsolini to continue his excellent form

After a four-game scoring drought, Riccardo Orsolini returned to his best form over the last two games. He scored a first-half penalty in the 3-1 victory over Napoli, before single-handedly winning all three points against Atalanta with the game’s only goal.

The winger now has three goals in his last six Serie A appearances for the Rossoblu. That takes his season tally to 14 goals in 51 games this campaign. It is his second‑best scoring season, after netting 17 in 40 appearances last term

He played only 23 minutes in the reverse fixture in January, making no impact in a 3-1 loss. However, Orsolini was the difference-maker here last season, converting a stunning scissor-kick in the 94th minute to seal a famous win over the Nerazzurri.

Orsolini is expected to start against Inter on Saturday. At 29, he is peaking for Bologna at the perfect time. Expect him to find the net once again at the Dall’Ara.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction 3: Riccardo Orsolini to score anytime, at odds of 3.50 on Parimatch

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