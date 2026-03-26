Austria vs Ghana predictions: Hosts maintain strong form

Our betting expert expects Austria to continue where they left off in World Cup qualifying and secure a victory in this friendly.

Best bets for Austria vs Ghana

1x2 - Austria at odds of 1.62 on Parimatch

BTTS - No at odds of 1.84 on Parimatch

Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.98 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Austria 1-0 Ghana

Austria 1-0 Ghana Goalscorers prediction: Austria: Marko Arnautovic

Austria passed their World Cup qualifiers challenge with relative ease. They finished top of their group. The Red White Reds managed six victories from their eight fixtures, suffering defeat just once in that run. As a result, the hosts finished at the summit and will be at this year’s World Cup.

Ralf Rangnick will start preparing his squad for the trip to North America during this international break. He faces a stern test against Ghana, a team that did not feature at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Austria are returning to the global competition after a 28-year absence. That alone shows the progress made under Rangnick’s guidance. They hope to improve on their third-place finish in 1954, with preparations starting now. The hosts aim to capitalise on home advantage to get one over a solid opponent.

Ghana have shown promise at World Cups, particularly in 2010 when they got to the quarter-finals. However, the previous two editions saw them leave the tournament after the group stage. After previously leading the team in the 2022 showpiece, Otto Addo is back in charge, and fans following the tournament buildup can also stay updated through the Parimatch app download.

He hopes to do better than their last-place finish in the group. Facing a team like Austria is a good opportunity to prove their quality. The Black Stars have struggled against non-African opposition in recent times. This should be an intriguing encounter.

Probable lineups for Austria vs Ghana

Austria expected lineup: A. Schlager, Laimer, Lienhart, Danso, Alaba, X. Schlager, Seiwald, Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic

Ghana expected lineup: Asare, Djiku, Adjetey, Pepprah, Mensah, Partey, Sibo, Semenyo, Adu, Sulemana, Ayew

Black Stars face a tall task in Vienna

Austria head into this one as overwhelming favourites, partly because they’re in front of their home fans. They’ve also been in excellent form, losing just one of their last five matches. The hosts managed three victories in that run of games, but it’s their home form that catches the eye.

Rangnick’s men are undefeated across their last eight home games in a row. They registered five triumphs and three stalemates in that streak, which could make this run even more appealing for bettors using a Parimatch promo code. Their most recent defeat at home came almost two years ago against Turkey.

Ghana enter this fixture on the back of consecutive friendly international defeats to Japan and South Korea in November last year. Before that, Addo’s charges had been on a five-game unbeaten streak, which they long to rediscover.

Realistically, the Black Stars face a tough challenge here. They have only won one of their last five games on the road. Additionally, the only meeting between the sides ended in a draw back in 2007. The hosts are likely to secure a victory this time, given the quality they have in the squad.

Austria vs Ghana Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Austria at odds of 1.62 on Parimatch

Austria’s attacking edge points to a one-sided scoring trend

Both sides have enjoyed high-scoring performances against certain opponents in their last five matches. The hosts put 10 past San Marino without reply in October last year. The Red and White Reds notched up 15 goals in five games, averaging three goals per game.

The visitors capitalised on the Central African Republic in their World Cup qualifying campaign, securing a 5-0 win at the start of October. They’ve scored seven goals in their most recent five games, less than half of Austria's total.

Three of the hosts’ last four matches saw only one team find the back of the net. None of Ghana’s last five outings produced goals at both ends. With the hosts conceding only three goals in five games, the visitors face a difficult task here.

Austria vs Ghana Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.84 on Parimatch

Home defence proving tough to break down

Excluding Austria’s outlier against San Marino, they’ve scored just five goals in four games. That’s an average of just over a goal per game, something worth noting for those browsing UPI betting sites. Their last three matches have all produced fewer than three goals in total. They have also kept three clean sheets in their last four outings, suggesting they’re difficult to break down.

Ghana have failed to score in each of their last two games, both away from home. Taking away their 5-0 drubbing of CAR, the Black Stars have only scored twice in their previous four games. Additionally, four of their last five outings produced fewer than three goals.

With the only head-to-head producing two goals on the day, we can expect more of the same in this international friendly. Goals will be at a premium in Vienna, where the hosts are likely to shut out the opposition.

Austria vs Ghana Betting Tip 3: Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.98 on Parimatch

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