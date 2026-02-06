Arsenal vs Sunderland predictions: Pressure mounts on the rivals

Our betting expert expects the home side to right the wrongs of the reverse fixture and secure all three points in this crucial matchup.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Sunderland

BTTS - No at odds of 1.53 on Stake

Handicap -1 - Arsenal to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.69 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz at odds of 2.49 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland

Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres

Just two weeks ago, Arsenal fans had a mini meltdown after the Gunners suffered their first league defeat at home to Manchester United. While Mikel Arteta would be the first to admit it was an off day for his side, they’ve recovered admirably.

Last weekend, the North London club faced a tricky trip to Leeds, where teams like Liverpool, Man United, and Chelsea failed to win. However, they made a statement by winning 4-0 and consolidating their spot at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners added to the excitement by booking their ticket to Wembley during the week. A last-minute strike saw Arsenal edge past Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate in the League Cup semi-final. They’ll meet Man City in the final for the first piece of available silverware this term.

While they await their day at Wembley, Arteta’s charges have another important assignment. To maintain their six-point lead in the league, Arsenal must overcome newly-promoted Sunderland this weekend.

The Black Cats were incredible in the reverse fixture. They rescued a late 2-2 draw when the sides met back in early November. Surprisingly, Regis Le Bris’s men are the only side in the division to remain unbeaten on their own patch.

However, this fixture will be far from their Stadium of Light base. With Arsenal only losing once at the Emirates this season, the visitors have their work cut out.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Sunderland

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori, Norgaard, Havertz, Eze, Madueke, Trossard, Gyokeres

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava, Sadiki, Diarra, Hume, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey

Arsenal’s backline holds the key

Arsenal’s midweek 1-0 win over Chelsea saw them register their 20th clean sheet of the season in all competitions. It was a timely reminder of their defensive stability after having a few wobbly weeks. However, they enter this match on the back of consecutive shutouts.

With only 17 goals conceded in 24 league games, the Gunners concede an average of 0.71 goals per game. Sunderland have scored 78% of their goals at the Stadium of Light, which shows their struggles away from home.

The Black Cats have only scored six goals in their 12 league road trips this season, averaging 0.50 goals per game. Coming up against a well-drilled home defence has us leaning towards a third clean sheet in a row for the Gunners.

Both teams have scored in half of Arsenal’s 12 home Premier League matches this season. Meanwhile, the same result occurred in only 33% of Sunderland’s away dates in this competition. As a result, the chances of seeing goals from both teams are slim. To further enhance your matchday experience, consider using our Stake Promo Code to enjoy special betting offers and increase your potential winnings.

Arsenal vs Sunderland Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.53 on Stake

Banking on poor travels

Arsenal were recently handed their first home defeat of the season across all competitions. However, they bounced back with three wins in a row leading up to this weekend. Overall, Arteta’s men have lost only three of their 24 matches in the league.

While Sunderland have thrived at home this term, they have been poor on the road. They’ve only won two of their 12 away dates, losing half of them already. Le Bris’s charges haven’t won any of their last seven road trips, coming up short in four.

Historically, the Gunners have dominated this fixture. They’re unbeaten in their last 13 head-to-heads, winning nine of them. The four most recent meetings saw the Londoners score a minimum of two goals. Sunderland’s last away victory against Arsenal arrived back in 1983, which suggests a home victory is on the cards. To keep up with the latest updates and make informed bets, consider using our Stake app which offers real-time odds and insights right at your fingertips.

Arsenal vs Sunderland Betting Tip 2: Handicap -1 - Arsenal to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.69 on Stake

Kai returns with a bang

Arsenal fans have waited a long time for the return of Kai Havertz from injury. The German suffered a knee injury on the first day of the league campaign, which ruled him out for five months.

Arteta has been cautious in reintegrating Havertz to avoid aggravating the injury. He’s already made three appearances in recent weeks, notching up three goal involvements in that run.

Havertz scored a wonderful goal in the Champions League against Kairat Almaty. He then sealed Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea in Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final. Kai is likely to get some game time on Saturday and will probably be on the scoresheet again.

Arsenal vs Sunderland Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz at odds of 2.49 on Stake

