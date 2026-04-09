PSG vs Tottenham predictions: Spurs tipped to struggle in Udine

With Spurs still in transition after Thomas Frank took over as manager, we are tipping PSG for victory in Udine.

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Best bets for PSG vs Tottenham

PSG to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.62 on 1xBet

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

Paris Saint-Germain should cruise to a 3-1 win.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

This year’s Super Cup is the 50th edition, with the first dating back to 1973. It’s also the first-ever competitive meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur. Neither side has managed to win this trophy before, and for Spurs, it’s their first appearance in the contest.

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PSG had a fantastic 2024/25, winning a domestic treble and the Champions League, but the Club World Cup brought them back down to earth. They haven’t played since that 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in America. Spurs, meanwhile, have had a mixed pre-season, with their last friendly resulting in a 4-0 hammering by Bayern Munich.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Tottenham

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr, Kudus, Johnson, Richarlison

PSG to come out on top

They may have been heavily beaten by Chelsea in the Club World Cup, but the quality of Luis Enrique’s men is undeniable. They swept through the French competitions last season, and were worthy winners of the UCL too. The core group behind that success remains intact.

This proven quality is reflected in markets across online betting sites, where PSG remain strong favorites despite their recent setback.

Spurs, however, had a torrid campaign last time out, and though they’ve had a solid transfer window, they’ll need time to settle. Pre-season saw them draw with Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers as well as beat Arsenal and Reading, so the results were mixed. They’ll need to be at their very best if they’re going to challenge at Stadio Friuli.

The Lilywhites can at least take encouragement from the fact that PSG are not untouchable - as their London rivals showed. Tottenham may be without players such as James Maddison and Dominic Solanke through injury, but they still have players who can cause problems. The question is whether they have enough to win.

PSG vs Tottenham Bet 1: PSG to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.62 on 1xBet

A high-scoring affair

PSG scored a lot of goals last season. Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos alone scored 75 between them, and they aim to build on that success in 2025/26. Add in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, and they’ve got an incredibly potent attack.

That should be a concern for a Spurs side that conceded 65 times in the Premier League last season, and finished fourth bottom. Enrique will sense a big chance to add another Super Cup medal to his collection, and the English side need to be wary. We’ve seen what Les Parisiens can do when they’re in form.

Guglielmo Vicario could have a long night back in his home town of Udine, and he’s probably not going to be the only one. PSG could well take advantage of Tottenham’s numerous weaknesses, but their own may be exposed too, given they haven’t played in almost a month. We could see a bit of a goal-fest.

PSG vs Tottenham Bet 2:Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Dangerman Dembele

Few players worldwide had a better campaign than Frenchman Ousmane Dembele last season. The forward racked up over 50 goals and assists as he spearheaded the PSG charge, and he is a genuine Ballon d’Or contender for his efforts. He is expected to pick up where he left off.

The 27-year-old is set to lead the charge against Tottenham, and will target their defence, which has been vulnerable in pre-season. He’s considered to be the French side’s most likely goalscorer, and it’s not hard to see why. Expect him to be a real handful for the English side, and they could struggle to keep him at bay.