In a clash of two resurgent sides bouncing back from poor starts, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 19. Both sides have defied odds in recent matches to claw their way back into playoff contention and Parimatch has an exclusive offer for IPL 2026 that makes backing underdogs worthwhile.

During IPL, new users can claim a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, plus an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for bettors ahead of this season’s IPL opener, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

If you are interested in placing bets on this fixture, here are the current odds for the Match Winner market.

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

SRH vs. CSK Predictions and Bettings Tips using Parimatch’s Offer

If you are looking to make the most of Parimatch’s IPL welcome offer, you should be inclined towards backing underdogs. That doesn't mean that you blindly go against the favourites. You have to carefully evaluate certain factors, and identify which match presents a good opportunity for an upset.

This week, we feel that the match best poised for an upset is SRH vs. CSK, and we will explain why. Both teams are riding the high of recent victories, but neither of them are bulletproof.

SRH’s top order remains their biggest weapon, but when it fails, it fails spectacularly. Should CSK manage to dismiss Travis Head and Abhsihek Sharma in the powerplay, the middle order will be forced to steady the ship rather than going all out.

The Sunrisers are also light on their spin attack. Their reliance on young spinners like Harsh Dubey and Shivang Kumar could be prove to be costly against elite batters of spin like Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan on a flat Hyderabad wicket.

Bearing all of these in mind, here are our betting tips for this fixture:

Three wins in a row for CSK - CSK to win vs. SRH @2.00 on Parimatch

CSK to win vs. SRH @2.00 on Parimatch Better start for CSK top order - CSK to have better first partnership @1.92 on Parimatch

CSK to have better first partnership @1.92 on Parimatch Sanju Samson to set the tone - Sanju Samson to score over 27.5 runs @1.85 on Parimatch

Don’t forget to use the code IPLPARI in order to active Parimatch’s IPL 2026 welcome offer. Remember that all odds mentioned are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change. Bet responsibly.

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