The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) table is slowly starting to take shape, as we now have an idea as to which teams are in contention for a playoff spot. Stake is running some special IPL 2026 promotions that cricket bettors can claim to optimise their IPL betting experience. Use the code IPLSTAKE to claim these offers ahead of this weekend’s SRH vs. CSK clash.

This Saturday, April 18, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on the Chennai Super Kings - a showdown of two teams that have lost three of their five games thus far. Despite their poor start, one team can take a monumental step towards their playoff dreams with a win.If you are looking to place bets on the SRH vs. CSK game, here are the current odds:

(All odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

The Stake Early Six promo has been repackaged as the First Ball Six Payout - where you are paid out if the team you back hits a six in the first ball, irrespective of the final outcome.

Then you got the Super Over Payout offer. As part of this promotion, your bet is paid out if your backed team loses in a super over. And finally, there’s the IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool, where you can win up to $50,000 every week by placing Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on IPL matches.

If you are looking to utilize any of these offers for the IPL 2026 opener, here’s a brief overview of each promotion:

First Ball Six Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result. Super Over Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out. IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool: Place qualifying Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on any IPL match to take part in a weekly $50,000 prize pool

Stake First Ball Payout: New IPL 2026 Promotion Explained

Are you looking for the Stake Early Six IPL 2026 offer? The Stake First Ball Six Payout offer is essentially a new version of the erstwhile Stake Early Six promotion. This year, all bets placed on the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market will be paid out if the team you have backed hits a six in the first ball of their innings.

Here are some key details of the First Ball Six Payout that you need to be aware of:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: IPLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: Match Winner (incl. Super Over)

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to 468 INR)

This means that teams that are capable of explosive starts with the bat make a great choice for bets using this promo. Both RCB and SRH have a top order that is pure dynamite. The Challengers have their talismanic duo of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, a formula that has delivered several early boundaries in IPL 2025. SRH on the other hand have Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, two of the very best T20 batsmen.

Other Stake IPL 2026 Offers

Besides the First Ball Payout promotion, there are two other Stake IPL promotions this season - Super Over Payout and $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool. We will explore the terms and conditions of both promotions, alongside other key details down below.

Super Over Payout: Another Stake IPL 2026 Offer for Match Winner Markets

This season, Stake is offering two separate promotions for the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market for all IPL 2026 games. The Stake Super Over Payout offer will settle all bets in the match winner market if the backed team ties the game and goes on to lose in the super over.

This offer is available to both new and existing users. If you are a new user, enter our exclusive bonus code IPLSTAKE during registration in order to activate this promo, which will run throughout the duration of IPL 2026. A minimum deposit of $5 (equivalent to 468 INR) is required to qualify for this offer. Only bets placed in the Match Winner market of each IPL game are eligible.

Super overs in cricket have an element of luck, just like penalty shootouts in football. This offer helps add an extra layer of insurance to your match winner bets during IPL 2026.

Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool - How Does It Work?

Stake IPL promotions this season are not limited only to the Match Winner market. For bettors who are keen on exploring other IPL 2026 markets, the Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool might be the offer you are looking for.

As part of this promotion, you stand a chance to win a share of $500,000 every week for the duration of the tournament. You need to place a Same Game Multi (SGM) bet on any IPL 2026 match. Your first winning SGM bet will be eligible to receive a share of the total prize pool.

Here are some key details of this promotion:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: IPLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: SGM bets on any IPL match

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to 468 INR)

Minimum SGM Legs: 3

Minimum Odds: 3.0

This offer is ideal for bettors who don’t want to remain limited to one particular IPL betting market. This promo gives you more room to explore other markets.

SRH vs. CSK Predictions and Betting Tip

Both SRH and CSK will be entering this match full of confidence following their recent resurgence. The Sunrisers defied all odds in their previous outing to beat the Rajasthan Royals, who at the time were unbeaten and top of the league.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, have won back-to-back matches after a horrendous start to their campaign in which they lost three on the bounce. Should they make it three wins in a row, they would be firmly back in the playoff conversation.

The SRH top order, on their day, can prove to be a nightmare for any bowling unit. Captain Ishan Kishan is coming off a stunning 91 off 44 balls against the Royals, forming a solid partnership with the ever reliable Heinrich Klaasen in the middle overs. Should Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head survive the powerplay, SRH have more than enough to bat the opposition out of the game.

For CSK, Sanju Samson is the man of the hour. A sensational unbeaten 115 against the Delhi Capitals followed by a solid 48 against the Kolkata Knight Riders have been the catalyst behind their resurgence. CSK’s spin attack remains their secret weapon. Noor Ahmed is coming off a sensational 3/21 performance against KKR and will once again be key against SRH.

The flat pitch of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad tends to favour batters and thus, totals north of 200 are never a surprise. Hence, expect a high-scoring affair for this one. We believe that although it will be a closely contested game, SRH will just edge it by making home advantage count. Given Sunrisers’ strong top order, using the First Ball Payout offer in a batting-heavy fixture like this to safeguard your bets make sense.

Here are our betting tips for this match:

Stake Promo Code and Welcome Offer for IPL 2026

Stake has an exclusive welcome offer for sports betting. This is separate from the aforementioned Stake IPL promotions and can only be claimed by new users on their first bet.

Currently, Stake is offering a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,20,000 for Indian residents. Use our exclusive Stake promo code GLSTAKE to avail this offer.

Cricket fans looking to kick-start their betting journey during IPL 2026 may take advantage of this offer. You can also claim the Early Six You Win promotion down the line on top of this offer, since the former isn’t restricted to only new users.

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