Monaco vs Man City predictions: Why we expect goals in Fontvieille

Pep Guardiola’s men rediscovered their scoring form against Burnley, and we expect them to extend their unbeaten run in Monaco.

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Best bets for Monaco vs Man City

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on Stake

Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on Stake

Phil Foden to score or assist at odds of 1.77 on Stake

Manchester City should win 3-1 against Monaco.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Monaco have been inconsistent so far this season, and are yet to draw a game. They’ve won four and lost three across all competitions, most recently losing 3-1 to Lorient on Saturday. They need to substantially up their game if they’re going to keep Manchester City at bay.

The Cityzens have also not been faultless up to now in 2025/26. They’ve picked up good wins over Manchester United and Napoli recently, and drawn with Arsenal, but they fell to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion. Thumping Burnley 5-1 at the weekend should give them a welcome confidence boost. Experts tipping matches on Stake Promo Code platforms see City regaining momentum at the perfect time.

Probable lineups for Monaco vs Man City

Monaco expected lineup: Kohn, Vanderson, Dier, Kehrer, Henrique, Akliouche, Coulibaly, Teze, Minamino, Fati, Biereth

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Bobb, Silva, Reijnders, Doku, Haaland

Monaco and City light up the scoreboard

When two sides as attack-minded as Monaco and Manchester City meet, it’s no surprise to expect plenty of action. The hosts have scored 15 goals in their seven matches so far, while City have got 18 in eight. Yet, as dangerous as they both are up top, both sides can be vulnerable at the back. Fans looking to predict outcomes might check online betting sites for the latest odds and markets.

Adi Hütter’s men have conceded almost as many as they’ve scored (13), and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. The visitors, meanwhile, have conceded six times, and four teams have found a way past them so far in 2025/26. Both managers have reason to believe they can exploit the other.

With attacking quality on show such as Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Mika Biereth, along with Ansu Fati’s return to form, this could be a very fun watch.

Monaco vs Man City Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on Stake

No clean sheets here

As previously mentioned, both teams have shown they can score, but they aren’t watertight at the back. Both Spurs and Brighton managed to get two against City, and even Burnley got one at the Etihad over the weekend. That’ll give Hütter hope of causing problems for the Manchester giants.

Whether they’ll be able to outscore a side that have got 13 in their last five matches remains to be seen. We expect the away side to come away with the points here, but that doesn’t mean Monaco will go down without a fight. The concern for Les Rouge et Blanc, however, will be the 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge last time out - City will be eager to exploit any weakness.

Injury issues also weigh on Monaco: Lamine Camara (ankle), Denis Zakaria (groin), Aleksandr Golovin (hamstring) and first-choice stopper Lukas Hradecky are all sidelined. Paul Pogba will be keen for his debut, but this match may come too soon. It’s got the potential to be an incredibly open game.

Monaco vs Man City Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on Stake

Foden finally finds form

Foden’s talent is undeniable; he’s shown many times why he’s rated so highly and seen as such a special player. However, he has had a tough time over the last year or so, and it hasn’t been easy. This season, however, he seems to be getting back to his best.

With four goals and assists across all competitions since the start of the Premier League, the England international is making an impact once again. When you add in his four G/A at the Club World Cup, he’s got eight in his last 10 outings for Guardiola’s side - a return to the Foden we all know.

With Omar Marmoush out with a knee injury and Rayan Cherki sidelined with a thigh problem, the 25-year-old has a chance to step up, and so far he’s doing just that. Haaland is, of course, the most likely goalscorer, but there’s definite value in backing City’s number 47.