MelBet is a top betting site in India. Our MelBet review shows it's great for sports betting and casino games. We give MelBet a 9.2 out of 10 rating. This score is based on looking at their sportsbook, casino, app, and more.

MelBet Review for India: How Does the Bookmaker Rank?

As one of the best betting sites in India and a holder of the Curacao licence, MelBet offers sports betting and casino games. They have a lot of sports provided for betting, as well as numerous casino games.

What makes MelBet unique is that they have so many options. Whether you like big sports like cricket and football or smaller ones like table tennis, you can bet on them here. They also boast a big casino with loads of games. You can play slots, card games, and live dealer games, too.

We'll explain these scores more below. Each score is based on how good MelBet is compared to other betting sites in India.

Pros Cons Competitive welcome bonus The site can look busy Good live betting features Account checks can take time Many casino games Some payment methods have fees

What We Like about MelBet

In our detailed MelBet review, we found many good points about them that we’ll elaborate on below.

MelBet Welcome Bonuses

For new customers, MelBet offers very good welcome bonuses, both for sports and the casino. We are giving their welcome bonus 8/10 rating at the very beginning of our MelBet review. In order to use the Melbet bonus, you will have to apply the Melbet promo code.

MelBet Offers Offer Details Melbet Promo Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 200% first deposit bonus up to ₹60,000 MELGOALIN Exclusive Casino Welcome Bonus 480% up to ₹227,000 + 250 Free Spins MELGOALIN

The minimum deposit is ₹75, and the bonus needs to be used within 30 days. The wagering requirement is according to the given bonus percentage (5x, 7x, or 10x) as an accumulator bet, with at least three events with 1.40 odds or higher.

In our MelBet bonus review, we found that such competitive bonuses make this brand really interesting to new players.

Huge Sports Selection

MelBet offers an array of sports on which to place your bets. Be it cricket, football, or any other less common sport, it is there. In fact, they have over 40 different sports. Some of the popular ones include cricket, football, tennis, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, and table tennis.

They also have more sports, such as kabaddi, futsal, water polo, snooker, and darts. A wide variety is great because there's always something to bet on.

24/7 Support

MelBet offers 24/7 live support, meaning your questions will be answered quickly. This is an important feature for any betting site, as you would not want to wait days if something goes wrong with a bet or a withdrawal.

At MelBet, the support team is very friendly and attentive. They can assist you with problems like account, deposit and withdrawal, questions about bets, and also information about bonuses. You can contact them via Live Chat, email, or phone. Out of these options, the live chat one is normally the quickest.

Super Stable Mobile Apps

The MelBet app is very good. It works on iOS and Android. It has cool features and is easy to use. You can follow games as they happen with LiveTracker. Also, you can make quick bets with just a few taps. You can also get alerts about your bets and offers. You can do everything on the app that you can do on the website: bet on sports, play casino games, and manage your account. If you want to know more about app and check how to download the app, we have you covered with the Melbet app page.

Fair Betting Margin

MelBet's betting margin is about 7%. This is good compared to other sites. The betting margin is important because it affects how much you can win. A lower margin means better odds for you. A 7% margin is fair. This is one reason we rate their sportsbook so highly during our MelBet India review.

What We Don’t Like about MelBet

While MelBet is great, through our detailed MelBet review process we pointed out that there are some things that could be better.

Slightly Cluttered Navigation on Website

The MelBet website has a lot going on, which can be hard for new users to understand at first. There are many menus and options, and finding what you're looking for can take time. This is a small problem once you get used to the site, but it might not be very clear when you first start using it. We think they could make the site simpler and easier to use.

Account Verification Takes Time

Like most good betting sites, MelBet checks your account. This can take a while, and some users find it tiresome. You need to send them documents to prove who you are. This might include:

A copy of your ID

Proof of address (like a bill)

A photo of your bank card

This process is for your safety. It stops other people from using your account. But it can be slow. Sometimes, it takes a few days to get your account fully verified.

Some Payment Methods Have Fees

While MelBet has many ways to deposit and withdraw funds, some have fees. The fees are usually small, but they can add up if you make a lot of transactions. For example, some e-wallets charge a small fee for deposits. And if you withdraw funds to your bank account, there might be a fee. It's important to check the fees before you choose a payment method. Some methods, like cryptocurrencies, often have no fees.

MelBet Sportsbook Review

We give the MelBet sportsbook a 9 out of 10, and here’s why.

Sports Betting Markets

MelBet covers all kinds of bets on a huge number of sports, meaning every punter will surely find what he actually likes. Some of the sports you can shout for are:

Football: Place bets on outcomes, total goals, first goal scorer, corners, cards, and half-time scores.

Place bets on outcomes, total goals, first goal scorer, corners, cards, and half-time scores. Cricket: Place wagers on match winners, top batsman, top bowler, total sixes, and the method of first dismissal.

Place wagers on match winners, top batsman, top bowler, total sixes, and the method of first dismissal. Tennis: Predict the winner of the match, the score of the sets, and the total games played.

Predict the winner of the match, the score of the sets, and the total games played. Basketball: Predict the winning team, over/under of points, and individual stats for players.

Predict the winning team, over/under of points, and individual stats for players. American Football: Predict the outcome of matches, total touchdowns, and statistics for players.

Predict the outcome of matches, total touchdowns, and statistics for players. Ice Hockey: Predict the outcome of a game, total goals scored, and performance of individual players.

There are also special bets, highly visible, on MelBet, such as the Indian Premier League. You can get a chance to bet on who gets the most sixes in the tournament, or even who gets the fastest century.

With such a wide range of options concerning betting, MelBet has earned itself top praise in terms of sports betting. Whatever your interests may be when it comes to placing bets, you will probably come across something that may fit your taste at MelBet.

MelBet Football Review

Football fans will love MelBet. They offer bets on big leagues like the Premier League and La Liga, as well as smaller leagues from around the world and international matches and tournaments. You can bet on who will win, the score, corners, cards, and more. MelBet covers football matches from over 100 countries, meaning you can always find a game to bet on, no matter what time it is.

For big matches, MelBet offers over 1000 different bets. This includes things like first goal scorer, number of offsides, team to win most corners, time of first goal, and player to get a card. MelBet also has a good cashout feature for football bets. This lets you end your bet early if you want to, which is useful if you think your bet might lose.

MelBet Odds

MelBet has very good odds, so it gets a 9 out of 10. For football, they pay back 97% of what people bet. For cricket and basketball, it's 96%. For tennis, it's 95%, and for ice hockey, it's 94%. These are some of the best payouts you can find.

When you bet, you want the site to pay back a lot of funds. A higher percentage is better. If a site has a 97% payout, it means that for every ₹100 you bet, ₹97 goes back to the players as winnings. The site keeps ₹3.

MelBet Live Betting

Live betting on MelBet is quick and fun. You can bet on games as they happen. For big games, you can even watch the game and bet at the same time. MelBet has some cool features for live betting. You can bet easily with the Quick Bet button. You can see what's happening in the game with the Live Match Tracker, even if you're not watching. You can also stop your bet early with Cash Out if you think it's not going to win.

The odds on MelBet change fast, so you can bet right away when something happens in the game. For example, if a team scores a goal, you can bet on them to win. MelBet has live betting for many sports, like football, tennis, and basketball. But you can also bet on other sports like table tennis or volleyball.

MelBet Withdrawal Review

In this MelBet review, we give their withdrawals a perfect 10 out of 10. Here's why:

Many ways to withdraw funds

Fast payment times

No fees for most methods

Here's a table of withdrawal methods:

Method Time Minimum Withdrawal Bank Transfer 1-3 days ₹1,000 E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) Instant to 24 hours ₹700 Crypto Instant to 1 hour Varies by currency UPI Instant to 24 hours ₹500 PayTM Instant to 24 hours ₹500

MelBet processes most withdrawals very quickly. E-wallet and crypto withdrawals are often instant. This is great because it means you can get your winnings fast. Most withdrawal methods don't have fees. But check before you withdraw, as some banks might charge for transfers.

To withdraw funds, you need to have verified your account. Once your account is verified, withdrawals are usually very smooth. One good thing we found during our MelBet withdrawal review is that they don't have a maximum withdrawal limit for most methods.

MelBet App Review

The MelBet app gets a 10 out of 10 from our MelBet review. It's really good because:

It's easy to use

It has all the features of the website

You can bet and play casino games

It works well on both Android and iOS

You can download the MelBet app from their website or app stores. The app is small, so it doesn't take up much space on your phone.

The app is fast and smooth. It's easy to find the sport or game you want. You can place bets with just a few taps. The app also sends notifications about your bets and new offers.

One great thing about the app is that it has everything the website has. You can:

Bet on sports

Play casino games

Deposit and withdraw funds

Contact customer support

Claim bonuses

The app works well even on slower internet connections. This is good if you want to bet while you're out and about.

For live betting, the app is excellent. The odds update quickly, and it's easy to place bets fast. The live match tracker is very useful if you can't watch the game. Overall, our MelBet India review found that the MelBet app is one of the best betting apps for Indian punters. That’s why we give it a perfect score during our MelBet app review.

MelBet Customer Support

We rate their customer support 9 out of 10 in our MelBet review. They have:

24/7 live chat

Email support

Phone support

We've always had good experiences with their support team. They answer quickly and solve problems well. The live chat is the fastest way to get help. You usually get a response in less than a minute. The support staff are friendly and know a lot about betting.

Email support is good for more complex problems.

They usually reply within a few hours. If you need to send documents, email is the best way. Phone support is useful if you prefer to talk to someone. The phone lines are open 24/7, just like the live chat.

MelBet also has a good FAQ section on their website. This can answer many common questions. It's worth checking this before you contact support. From this betting review, we found one small issue: sometimes the support staff's English isn't perfect. But they always try hard to understand and solve your problem.

Final Verdit about MelBet

MelBet is one of the most popular bookmakers in India. It has many sports and games, competitive odds, and various bonuses. The MelBet app is easy to use, and the customer service is nice. The website is a bit messy, but it's still a good platform.

If you want a good betting site in India, MelBet is a good choice. It has many things to do and is easy to use.

FAQs about MelBet

Here are the FAQs:

Is MelBet legit?

Yes, MelBet is a safe betting site for Indian players. They've been operating for several years and have a good reputation.

Is MelBet licensed?

Yes, MelBet has a licence from Curacao. This means they follow the rules to keep betting fair. The licence shows that MelBet is checked by an international official body.

Is MelBet legal in India?

Yes, it is safe for Indian players to place bets on Melbet as it is an international bookmaker that operates offshore.

How can I withdraw money from MelBet?

You can withdraw funds from MelBet using bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill, or even crypto. Most methods are fast, free and safe.

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